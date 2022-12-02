ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Matter News

Queer Columbus: A deeper reckoning for Indigenous Peoples’ Month

For my work, I travel to high schools throughout Ohio, which usually means turning up at a sweaty gym on a weeknight for a college fair. More often than I would expect, the conversations I’ve had with high school students and their families about their hopes for the future have taken place beneath the gaze of an Indigenous man in profile.
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Reg Zehner gives ‘Tangible Possibilities’ space to breathe

Stepping inside No Place Gallery, the first work that greets visitors is “threshold,” a striking photograph by multidisciplinary artist Kearra Amaya Gopee that depicts a tattooed foot crossing a rice-lined doorway. Its placement is purposeful, with curator and Columbus native Reg Zehner adopting the piece as an opportunity to “set the tone."
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Queer Columbus: Keep spirits merry and gay this holiday season

I’m going to be honest: I hate the holidays. There’s a lot of pressure on each of us to spend time with family, purchase gifts, clean the house, decorate, host guests or travel across the country. All of that work can feel really thankless when it is returned with being misgendered, given gifts that don’t align with your identity and having your partner called your “friend.” It’s rough out there.
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Matter News

Columbus, OH
166
Followers
116
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Matter is a digital news source for all of us who receive too much information and not enough context. We are investigative, community-informed, multimedia, nonprofit and local.

 http://matternews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy