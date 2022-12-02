I’m going to be honest: I hate the holidays. There’s a lot of pressure on each of us to spend time with family, purchase gifts, clean the house, decorate, host guests or travel across the country. All of that work can feel really thankless when it is returned with being misgendered, given gifts that don’t align with your identity and having your partner called your “friend.” It’s rough out there.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO