Pedestrian is struck and killed in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Otter Tail County. The incident took place Monday evening in Rush Lake Township. According to the report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive by Dexter Brown, 32, of Otter Tail, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it struck a pedestrian walking in the lane, near Round Lake Loop north of Otter Tail.
Man charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Derek Edward Fischer has been charged in Douglas County District Court with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. According to the report, Fischer and his business partner are partners and owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal...
Copper Trail Brewing to offer great food as they team-up with food pro Kent Kopp
(Alexandria, MN)--Copper Trail Brewing Company, and Kent Kopp from Pike and Pint Grill, are teaming up together for a new dining experience called "205 Grill" within the walls of Copper Trail Brewing. Kent says he will act as a "consultant" and will design the menu for 205 Grill. Owner Dave...
