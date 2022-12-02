ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 World Cup teams who shockingly got knocked out of the group stages, including Germany

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
The first rounds of the 2022 World Cup are nearly over, with the round-robin group stages about to finish on Friday. The remaining top-two teams in each group will be moving on to the knockout stages, in win-or-go-home games next.

But before we look ahead, we have to look back. Because there are some surprises when it comes to certain national teams who failed to be top-two in their groups.

It’s bound to happen, right? After all, the World Cup has the best of the best, and any tournament is never going to be completely chalk.

So let’s run through some of the more surprising teams to miss moving on:

1

Germany

The Germans have won a bunch, most recently in 2014, but this time? Nope.

2

Belgium

The No. 2 ranked team per FIFA lost to Morocco and couldn’t score against Croatia on Thursday. A rough showing for Romelu Lukaku and Co.

3

Mexico

Mexico had made it past the group stages in seven straight World Cups until this year.

5

Uruguay

Heartbreak on Friday as South Korea’s late goal eliminated the 14th-ranked team in the world.

