Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD investigating discovery of remains that may be those of missing man Edward Phillips
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating to determine if remains discovered in a wooded area in the north part of town are those of Edward Phillips, reported missing in 2021. Police say Sunday, December 4 at about 12:10 p.m., officers found human remains in a wooded area near the...
fox4beaumont.com
Buckner's annual toy run for foster families
BEAUMONT — The 32nd annual Buckner toy run took place on Saturday and children were able to experience an exciting Christmas surprise. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information about Buckner and donating to the organization can be found HERE.
fox4beaumont.com
OCI says it's donating $200,000 to BISD STEM programs
BEAUMONT — An industrial company has announced it's donating $200,000 to the Beaumont Independent School District to develop opportunities to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education for students. OCI says its donation will allow BISD to purchase a mobile STEM lab and provide opportunities at the Career...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
fox4beaumont.com
Zero tolerance for student-teacher relationships: BISD board member and DA's Office
BEAUMONT — Zero tolerance is the message from a BISD school board member and from the Jefferson County's District Attorney's Office. This message comes after allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a student and former employee at Beaumont United High School. BISD is investigating and says the employee is...
fox4beaumont.com
Bureau of Prisons releases statement on fight that injured two at USP Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The press release below was given to KFDM/Fox4 regarding a fight that occurred on Tuesday. Bureau of Prisons confirmed that two inmates sustained minor injuries they say were consistent with a fight. One inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment, and has been reportedly returned to...
fox4beaumont.com
JCSO: Use of credit/debit cards in auto burglaries leads to two arrests, others sought
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the use of stolen credit/debit cards has led to the arrest of two people while investigators search for two others. On Friday, December 2 at about 2:30 p.m., JCSO Detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in...
fox4beaumont.com
State Fire Marshal rules Earl Thomas house fire accidental and likely caused by lightning
ORANGE — The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire that destroyed the home of NFL star Earl Thomas in Orange County was accidental and likely caused by a lightning strike, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Fire Marshal's Office...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
fox4beaumont.com
Bureau of Prisons investigating fight that injured prisoner at the Beaumont Penitentiary
BEAUMONT — The Bureau of Prisons confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 it's investigating a fight at the Beaumont Federal Penitentiary. Correctional officers found the inmate at about 8:30 a.m. Monday with injuries they say were consistent with a fight. The inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word...
Comments / 0