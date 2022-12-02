🎄Watch replay of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. — There were several ways to watch the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond this Saturday morning. You can catch a replay in the video player above.

Parade coverage, which will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 6-8 a.m. and 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day, is sponsored by Sands Anderson . It will also be rebroadcast weekends at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App.

The theme of this year's parade “A Very RVA Christmas” and features Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels leading off the holiday tradition.

"No one embodies the spirit of RVA like Nutzy and Nutasha of the Flying Squirrels," Parade Director Beth Karrer said. “We wanted to honor the rich history of Christmas in RVA, including 39 years of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade!”

The mascots are following in the footsteps of Todd “Parney” Parnell, the Flying Squirrels President and CEO, who was Grand Marshal in 2011.

“We love Richmond, and we have from year one. We also love participating in the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade,” Parney said. “We are deeply honored to be Grand Marshals for this year’s “A Very RVA Christmas” and look forward to creating cheer, joy and memories along the awesome parade route.”

The team made it to the Eastern League playoffs this season for the first time since 2014.

This year’s parade lineup will also feature Legendary Santa, colorful balloons, marching bands, dance troupes and much more.

The tradition, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.

