ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No, Drew Brees didn't get struck by lightning while filming a commercial

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qc33B_0jVDKycC00

Drew Brees is OK!

Why do I bring this up? Because on Friday morning, a tweet came across my timeline from PointsBet Sportsbook: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

That’s … curious.

So I went searching like everyone else to see what they might be referring to, and there’s a video going around of what appeared to be Brees getting struck by lightning while filming something:

What the what?! And why would a brand tweet about “the media coverage” of Brees?

Turns out: Maybe it’s an attempt at a promotion of some sort (PointsBet has something call Lightning Bets). Because this report dropped soon after:

Whew. Glad this wasn’t real!!

UPDATE: Here’s the other part of the promo:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 6 best moments from the Manningcast 'MNF' Saints-Buccaneers, including Peyton scarfing food footage

The Monday Night Football Manning MegaCast — yes, the ManningCast! — was back for Week 13, which was the best news. This time, we got Eli and Peyton Manning to talk with guests — this week, it was Robin Roberts, Randy Moss and Dana White — as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered an epic comeback and beat the New Orleans Saints. There was definitely a ton to talk about for the Manning brothers and their guests!
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 14

After the 13th full slate of regular season action, most fantasy football leagues are heading into the final week before the playoffs begin. If you had a tough injury in Week 13, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well. Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys 'have concerns' about OBJ's availability for 2022 postseason

The Odell Beckham Jr. signing that many thought was a slam-dunk may have just clanked off the rim. ESPN’s Ed Werder is reporting the Cowboys “have concerns” that the free agent receiver’s ACL rehab isn’t where they’d like it to be in order to feel good about his availability during this season’s playoff run. Werder goes on to say that the “possibility exists [that] signing him would have no benefit” until the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy