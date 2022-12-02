No, Drew Brees didn't get struck by lightning while filming a commercial

Drew Brees is OK!

Why do I bring this up? Because on Friday morning, a tweet came across my timeline from PointsBet Sportsbook: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

That’s … curious.

So I went searching like everyone else to see what they might be referring to, and there’s a video going around of what appeared to be Brees getting struck by lightning while filming something:

What the what?! And why would a brand tweet about “the media coverage” of Brees?

Turns out: Maybe it’s an attempt at a promotion of some sort (PointsBet has something call Lightning Bets). Because this report dropped soon after:

Whew. Glad this wasn’t real!!

UPDATE: Here’s the other part of the promo: