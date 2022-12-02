Need for Speed Unbound tips and tricks to conquer Lakeshore City

Need for Speed Unbound is finally here, and while we’re still wondering what took EA so long to officially reveal it – we even asked the creative director, in fact – during its three-day early access it’s vibed with the community as a fun open-world arcade experience. We will still need a few days before we can provide you with a complete review but we’ve already put together a good ten hours in the game and have put together some Need for Speed Unbound tips and tricks.

First off, you should always clear the map in a given part of the day – morning or evening – before moving on, so you don’t lose events irretrievably. But there’s more…

Need for Speed Unbound tips: Master the start

The start is half of the race in Need for Speed Unbound. A small bar placed above the speedometer lets you know exactly how much you need to rev your engine to speed off the start. Too much gas and you’ll fall behind. Not enough and you’ll be catching up for the entire race too. Each car has a different pinch point, so get used to finding that sweet spot with a smooth and slow trigger pull.

Need for Speed Unbound tips: Joy-Car drift

The same goes for drifting: Need for Speed Unbound wants you to be proactive and take some risks. Drifting is key as it allows you to keep your speed in turns, and pulling them off unlocks large nitro segments. On top of that, drifting-themed events will be popping up on the map soon and they’re very lucrative, so you won’t want to miss them.

Need for Speed Unbound tips: Drafting and going against the flow

Racking up nitro is key, since nitro allows you to attempt overtaking and stay ahead in toughest moments in a race. There are several more complex maneuvers to do this, including the aforementioned drifting, but two are really simple, and you should always pursue them: using the wake of an opponent to draft, and going against traffic. The first is a golden rule, and it’s recommended even when you could overtake an opponent but don’t have an urgency to do so as they’ll stay close for a little longer – just long enough to feed that nitro bar. The second is a bit riskier, but as long as you keep an eye on what’s coming your way, you should be fine.

Need for Speed Unbound tips: Keep your nos up

It may sound trivial – especially before upgrading your car with power-ups granting you higher speeds on straights – but it’s key to have some nitro with you to spend on the last lap, and especially close to the finish line. That’s when your opponents will give their all, and you don’t want to finish second after dominating the entire race. Don’t push too hard on your nitro in the first half of the final lap and you won’t run such risks.

Need for Speed Unbound tips: The sound of the beast

To make money fast in Need for Speed Unbound, you need to farm police chases, and that is true during daytime. At night, however, be extra careful and don’t push too hard as – once you’re put the “Heat System” on fire – the police will be extremely aggressive, and it won’t be easy to shake them off.

Don’t keep more than $5-8,000 on you at a time before depositing them, or you’ll regret your choices when you go to jail and lose it all. Above all, every time someone asks you for a ride, just go for it: that’s how you will unlock more shelters where you can take some rest and deposit your cash without traveling across the entire map to reach your main garage.

Need for Speed Unbound tips: Explore

Need for Speed Unbound approaches open-world gameplay in a way that feels close to Forza Horizon’s, as this world is filled with collectibles to be found and possibly destroyed in exchange for some good cash. It may not be as packed as Playground Games’ Mexico, but bear mascots and billboards are only there for you to destroy them and put together some extra bucks. And it’s a lot of fun, too, so why not.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.