ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NFL Prop Bets Week 13: Leaning entirely too hard on the New York Giants

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhWuF_0jVDK0BD00

We missed last week’s bets thanks to Thanksgiving and the fact most player props don’t come out until late in the week. That could be a good thing; Week 11 was my worst week in a while, effectively ending a month-long heater. Now we get to see whether a week off stopped that virus of bad picks from spreading or merely gave it time to incubate.

Official plays are in bold.

Daniel Jones OVER 195.5 passing yards. Jones typically comes to play against the Commanders, averaging 230-plus passing yards with a 3:1 touchdown:interception ratio in his three years of games vs. Washington. The Commanders have a punishing front but their rush defense (fourth in DVOA) is significantly better than their pass D (14th) which suggests Brian Daboll is going to have to create some magic through the air to avoid a three-game losing streak in New York.

Jimmy Garoppolo UNDER 247.5 passing yards. He hasn’t hit this number in four weeks, including games against the middling pass defenses of the Rams and Chargers. Miami will present plenty of opportunities for him to roast them downfield, but Garoppolo remains a short-target, yard-after-catch quarterback who depends heavily on his run game. He may be efficient, but he’s not prolific.

Mike White longest completion OVER 36.5 yards. The Vikings have given up receptions of 38-plus yards in four of their last five games. White had two such throws in Week 12 vs. the Chicago Bears.

Saquon Barkley UNDER 70.5 rushing yards. Barkley appears to be wearing down — which, since he plays for a team that gave him THIRTY-FIVE carries against the Texans, makes sense. He averaged 1.5 yards per handoff against the Lions’ 26th-ranked rushing defense in Week 11 and ran for 39 yards the following week against the Cowboys. Now he has to contend with Washington’s top five run D — a team he had 87 total rushing yards against in two 2021 matchups.

Garrett Wilson OVER 61.5 receiving yards. He was a consistent threat to hit this even with Zach Wilson as his quarterback. Minnesota’s pass defense ranks 27th in DVOA.

Darius Slayton OVER 47.5 receiving yards. Yeah man, we’re leaning hard into the “New York’s gonna have to throw the ball” hypothesis. Slayton has had at least 58 receiving yards in each of his last five games.

Diontae Johnson UNDER 55.5 receiving yards. He’s only hit this total once in his last six games. Based on what we’ve seen from the formerly prolific wideout alongside Kenny Pickett, he’ll probably wind up with something like five catches for 50 yards.

Last week: 3-4 (.429)

Season to date: 52-28 (.650)

My official leans (not plays) for Week 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0Cm9_0jVDK0BD00
USA Today Sports

This section finally crashed back to earth after months of unsustainable success — only Tyler Higbee lived up to his end of the bargain and just barely.

  • Austin Hooper OVER 20.5 receiving yards. I really like modest tight end receiving totals, if you couldn’t tell. Ryan Tannehill will likely be throwing the ball often against a very good Eagles team.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 75.5 receiving yards. This is a high total, but St. Brown has been trending upward and we saw how he exploded to finish 2021.
  • Jauan Jennings OVER 20.5 receiving yards. 49ers fans love Jennings and Jimmy Garoppolo’s coming around on him as well. He’s had at least four targets and 24 receiving yards in three of his last four games.
  • Daniel Jones OVER 0.5 touchdown passes. Right, the whole “Giants gonna win” train of thought. Man, I’m in trouble if the Commanders absolutely smash Jones into pieces.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 14

After the 13th full slate of regular season action, most fantasy football leagues are heading into the final week before the playoffs begin. If you had a tough injury in Week 13, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well. Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys 'have concerns' about OBJ's availability for 2022 postseason

The Odell Beckham Jr. signing that many thought was a slam-dunk may have just clanked off the rim. ESPN’s Ed Werder is reporting the Cowboys “have concerns” that the free agent receiver’s ACL rehab isn’t where they’d like it to be in order to feel good about his availability during this season’s playoff run. Werder goes on to say that the “possibility exists [that] signing him would have no benefit” until the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy