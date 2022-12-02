ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Eyewitness News

Shop with a Cop event underway in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The holiday season is here, and that means holiday shopping!. The annual Shop with a Cop event is underway Tuesday night at Walmart in East Windsor. Children were selected through the East Windsor Human Services and those kids are out right now grabbing gifts. Thirty-specially...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights on Magauran Drive in Stafford Springs

WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. Hospitals around the country seeing surge in respiratory illnesses. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on...
STAFFORD, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: How DOT is preparing for storms this winter

Nancy Navarretta, Commissioner of the CT Dept. Mental Health and Addiction Services, talks about what you should do if you get stressed during the holidays. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain is expected for the Tuesday evening commute and will become steadier through the night. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast.
WATERBURY, CT
whsthelancelot.com

Best Breakfast in Waterford

Located within miles of one another, The Shack, Cafe NV Bakery, and When Pigs Fly are the three well-known eateries that makeup Waterford’s breakfast scene. they are all. However, there is still much debate on which of these establishments serves the town’s best breakfast. The Shack is one...
WATERFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident

2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford

WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. We're showing off holiday lights displays from around the state! We stopped by a home in Stafford Springs that goes all out for a good cause. Updated: 2...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Jordan’s Furniture coming to Westfarms

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A popular furniture store with locations across the northeast announced that it plans to open a location in Farmington. Jordan’s Furniture said it is slated to open an anchor store at Westfarms in 2024. The store will move into the old Lord & Taylor spot....
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford fire crews battle early morning fire

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire in Wallingford. Shortly before 5 A.M.., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 340 Quinnipiac Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the building. The scene is active, and a fire...
WALLINGFORD, CT

