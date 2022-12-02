Read full article on original website
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eyewitness News
Shop with a Cop event underway in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The holiday season is here, and that means holiday shopping!. The annual Shop with a Cop event is underway Tuesday night at Walmart in East Windsor. Children were selected through the East Windsor Human Services and those kids are out right now grabbing gifts. Thirty-specially...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Holiday lights on Magauran Drive in Stafford Springs
WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. Hospitals around the country seeing surge in respiratory illnesses. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on...
Woman killed in CT crash remembered as energetic, fun-loving
Samantha Stone's life was cut short when she died in a car crash over the weekend in Stonington.
Road Trip Worthy: Eat Your Favorite Fair Foods All Year Long at This Connecticut Restaurant
One of my favorite things to do in the Summer and Fall months is going to any fairs, festivals, or carnivals in the area. Fairs, festivals, and even just local town carnivals bring so much entertainment and things to do year after year. Going to a fair on a sunny...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: How DOT is preparing for storms this winter
Nancy Navarretta, Commissioner of the CT Dept. Mental Health and Addiction Services, talks about what you should do if you get stressed during the holidays. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain is expected for the Tuesday evening commute and will become steadier through the night. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast.
whsthelancelot.com
Best Breakfast in Waterford
Located within miles of one another, The Shack, Cafe NV Bakery, and When Pigs Fly are the three well-known eateries that makeup Waterford’s breakfast scene. they are all. However, there is still much debate on which of these establishments serves the town’s best breakfast. The Shack is one...
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
New Cat Café In Connecticut Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests.All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17.The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is only the se…
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident
2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford
WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. We're showing off holiday lights displays from around the state! We stopped by a home in Stafford Springs that goes all out for a good cause. Updated: 2...
nbcboston.com
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
Eyewitness News
Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. A holiday light display in Stafford Springs is accepting non-perishable food items!. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Fellow Sneakerheads: Snipes is Coming to Waterbury
I bought a pair of Nike Air Jordan 2 sneakers in 1986, I think I paid just over $100 for them and they were worth every penny. If I want a pair of those now, where could I buy them? Have you heard of a store named Snipes? One is just about to open in Waterbury.
Eyewitness News
Jordan’s Furniture coming to Westfarms
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A popular furniture store with locations across the northeast announced that it plans to open a location in Farmington. Jordan’s Furniture said it is slated to open an anchor store at Westfarms in 2024. The store will move into the old Lord & Taylor spot....
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford fire crews battle early morning fire
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire in Wallingford. Shortly before 5 A.M.., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 340 Quinnipiac Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the building. The scene is active, and a fire...
