fortscott.biz
Cocoa and Caroling Dec. 9 Downtown Fort Scott
The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces Cocoa & Caroling Late Night Shopping Event in Downtown Fort Scott. It will be held this Friday evening, December 9th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Retailers in the Downtown Historic District will be decked for the holidays with great gift ideas.
fortscott.biz
Jingle Bell Mart 2022
Bourbon County Christmas shoppers, here is a stop. The 2nd Annual Jingle Bell Holiday Mart is Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bourbon County Fairgrounds on South Horton Street. The event is hosted by the Bourbon County Fair Association. Discovery Music Studio students will be...
fortscott.biz
CHC/SEK Fort Scott Walk-In Mammogram Event TODAY
FORT SCOTT — Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is making it easy for women to maximize their health insurance benefits before the end of the year by getting an annual mammogram. It is recommended that all women age 50 to 74 years of age have a screening mammogram...
fortscott.biz
Death Notice of Philip Hinderliter
Philip Ray Hinderliter, 74, of Fort Scott, passed away December 4, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas. Funeral arrangements for Philip Ray Hinderliter are incomplete and will be announced later by the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home.
fortscott.biz
Chamber Coffee to be hosted by Bids and Dibs on Dec. 8
The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce invites members and guests to a Chamber Coffee event this Thursday, December 8th at 8 a.m. hosted by Bids and Dibs, 108 Scott Ave. The Chamber encourages everyone to come out and celebrate Bids & Dibs 10-year anniversary. The Chamber Coffee will kick off special events the store will be hosting December 8-10th where they will offer prize drawings, discounts, and a free gift with every purchase.
fortscott.biz
Third Street Park and Downtown Arch Prospective Plans Can be Viewed Dec. 8
The Fort Scott community is invited to be a part of the improving of a park and a downtown arch coming in the near future. The Third Street Park and Downtown Arch Unveiling Party is Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. The Third Street Park is located on the east...
fortscott.biz
AD: Wheaten Terrier Dog Lost, Reward Offered
A Wheaton Terrier dog ran from the 800 block of National Ave. in Fort Scott on Saturday. She is 35 pounds and named Callie. She was rescued from a neglectful situation only 1 month ago, which is why she is very skittish and typically runs from humans. She was last...
fortscott.biz
Gordon Parks Museum Receives Portrait Taken by Parks’ son
Marcia McCoy, photographer and longtime friend of Gordon Parks, has donated an iconic portrait of the celebrated Fort Scott native taken by his son, David, to the museum that bears his name. Now on display in the museum, located on the campus of Fort Scott Community College, is the photo...
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
fortscott.biz
Amendment to Fort Scott City Commission Agenda For Dec. 6
It was requested to amend the 12-6-2022 City Commission meeting agenda to include (in the Consent Agenda), Consideration to Pay Susan Bancroft $105.63 for 2022. It was approved by the Mayor 12/5/2022.
