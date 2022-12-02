Did you know that many Main Street businesses at the turn of the last century were owned and operated by immigrants? Or that a Madison woman who staged one-act plays in her garden on Island Avenue, contributing to the birth of traveling summer theater groups? Or that the installation of the trolley system in Madison brought tourists to our town and made leisure travel possible for those who could not afford an automobile? These stories and others from the 1920s will be told at the Holiday Lantern Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.

15 HOURS AGO