Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
zip06.com
Guilford Soccer Sends Four Players to 30th Annual Senior Bowl
Guilford soccer was well represented at this year’s 30th annual Senior Bowl, sending two players from the boys’ team and two from the girls’ team. The Senior Bowl is an annual showcase of the top Connecticut soccer talent, giving seniors from all conferences an opportunity to play against the top competition in the state and receive recognition for stellar high school careers.
zip06.com
Westbrook High School 1st Quarter Honor Roll
Enzo Adorno, Faizah Ahamed, Emma Baxter, Delaney Belcourt, Mike Caguana, Mayte Calle Churai, Ava Ciarcia, Joshua Davey, Sofia Ferrucci, Margaret Izzo, Kyle Malazzi, Brandon Naccarato, Vincent Naccarato, Lavinnia Nazareth, Jacob Perreault, Andrew Scotella, James Scotella, Samantha Sharpe, Gabriela Spash, Adriana Stranieri, Michael Valiante. Grade 12 Honors. Rafaela Araujo Goncalves, Caroline...
zip06.com
Westbrook Girls’ Basketball Seeking Wins on the Court and Excitement in the Stands
This season the Westbrook girls’ basketball team is looking to accomplish in 2022 is more than just wins on the court. They are also hoping to continue to build excitement around the program and enthusiasm in town from players of all ages. Replacing an All-Shoreline, 1,000-point scorer is no...
zip06.com
Warriors’ Football Heading to State Final After Two Playoff Wins
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team competed last week in the Class SS State Playoffs and took down Foran and Gilbert-Northwestern-Housatonic (G-N-H) to advance to the state final. First in the quarterfinals on Nov. 29, the Warriors fought off Foran with a 26-13 score, and then hosting the semifinals on Dec. 4, VR-OL dispatched G-N-H by a 26-14 final.
zip06.com
Nighthawks Girls’ Basketball Picking Up Right Where They Left Off
The North Haven girls’ basketball team heads into the 2022-23 season with familiar faces on the court and a new head coach on the sidelines. Jessica Neuweiler will take over the reigns as Head Coach for the Nighthawks this year after serving as the Plainville head coach for the last five seasons. She brings extensive CT basketball experience to the team, growing up in East Haven and playing high school basketball at Sacred Heart Academy.
zip06.com
Women’s Club Presented with Proclamations
First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons presented Women’s Club of Madison with Proclamations for Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. The Club had a display at the Essex Bank in Madison as well as signs throughout Madison to increase public awareness.
zip06.com
Madison Historical Society Announces Holiday Lantern Tour
Did you know that many Main Street businesses at the turn of the last century were owned and operated by immigrants? Or that a Madison woman who staged one-act plays in her garden on Island Avenue, contributing to the birth of traveling summer theater groups? Or that the installation of the trolley system in Madison brought tourists to our town and made leisure travel possible for those who could not afford an automobile? These stories and others from the 1920s will be told at the Holiday Lantern Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
zip06.com
Celebrity Status
Children flocked to Santa Claus a soon as he stepped off stage at the Dec. 2 tree lighting on the Guilford Green. Kids were eager to share their wish list while parents were hoping to snap a quick photo.
zip06.com
Westbrook Hall of Fame Seeking Nominations
Nominations and applications are now open for the newly re-established Westbrook Hall of Fame Award. Westbrook Public Schools (WPS) is looking to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates as a model for its current and future students. WPS is proud of its graduates and looks forward to sharing and honoring their accomplishments with the community, as well as with the graduating members of the Class of 2023 as they consider their future and how they will contribute to their profession and community after graduation.
zip06.com
Essex Foundation Helps Ivoryton Playhouse Step Up in Style and Safety
The Essex Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Ivoryton Playhouse to help fund the design and installation of new steps, handrails, and landing at the front entrance of the theater. The project was initiated by the non-profit theater company to improve patron safety while keeping within the period...
zip06.com
Needs Assessment Survey to Help Deliver Services
The Central Connecticut Coast and Wallingford YMCA organizations are looking to collaborate with the Town of North Haven in assisting and delivering services in the fields of physical health, youth development, and social responsibility for residents. The Coast and Wallingford YMCAs collectively created a ‘North Haven Community Needs Assessment’ survey,...
zip06.com
Essex Winter Series Receives Supporting Arts Grant from CT Office of the Arts
The Connecticut Office of the Arts Supporting Arts Grant is given to many recipients each year to provide unrestricted funding for arts organizations to pursue their missions. This year, 219 recipients received funds totaling $1,014.063, and the Essex Winter Series (EWS) is grateful to once again be one of the organizations to benefit from this generous funding.
zip06.com
Arriving in Style
Santa Claus arrived in style to the Dec. 4 tree lighting on the Town Green thanks to the North Haven Fire Department.
zip06.com
Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm
An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
zip06.com
Officials Seek to Allay Reval Concerns
Residents have begun receiving their notice of the mandatory five-year property revaluation conducted over the past year, and according to town officials, many taxpayers will likely see an increase in their property taxes. Officials caution, however, that despite significant increases to the value of some properties, that figure does not necessarily translate into an equivalent property tax increase.
Comments / 0