Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
Disturbance at House of Raeford in Wallace leads to chase, suspect arrested
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Wallace police say a suspect involved in a disturbance at the House of Raeford, which lead to a chase, has been arrested. Wallace police say they responded to the House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office with a disturbance. Police say the suspect,...
Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
One Goldsboro teenager is dead and another was injured after they crashed and overturned a stolen car while fleeing from authorities in Wayne County, police said.
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
NC mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl
An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose.
Man charged in October fatal shooting
The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 18 on Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 in the area of Summerwind Drive, the Police Department said in a release. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian R. Lee, police said. He is being held at the Cumberland County.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the May 7 shooting death of Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, outside a Fayetteville apartment building. On May 7 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Treetop Drive after gunshots were reported in the area.
Code-red lockdown lifted at Raleigh schools after juvenile detained
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A male juvenile has been detained by police in connection to a code-red lockdown at Wakefield High, Middle, and Elementary schools on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a subject with a gun at Wakefield High School at 2200 Wakefield Pines Drive. All three schools were put into the lockdown to their proximity to one another.
FPD: Homicides, overall crime continue to increase
The number of homicides and the overall crime rate have continued to climb over the past year, according to police statistics presented to the Fayetteville City Council on Nov. 28. From January through September, 36 homicides were reported, statistics show. That is a 9% increase compared to this time a...
Raeford police shot and killed a person who pulled a gun out and pointed it at them, according to Police Chief Marc Godwin
One man is dead after police say he was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them during a disturbance call.
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
Cat jumps from truck at Walmart facility is found 1 month later in Cumberland County, will be reunited with owner
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A cat that jumped from a trucker’s cab at a Cumberland County Walmart more than one month ago will soon be reunited with its owner, officials said. The incident happened on Oct. 28 when Tim Allen was making a delivery to the Walmart Distribution...
Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
Raeford police shot and killed a person who pulled a gun out and pointed it at them, according to Police Chief Marc Godwin
Raeford officers kill man ‘in self-defense’ during shooting Monday night
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the events leading up to when two Raeford police officers pulled their guns out and shot a man Monday night. This happened at a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday on East Sixth Avenue, less than one mile...
