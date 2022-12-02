Read full article on original website
This war was fought over sheep! Do you know how many sheep are there? Nobody knows, every time they start to count, they fall asleep!
80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard
Eighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Together, we have spent a decade gathering the voices of the diverse peoples who endured World War II in North Africa, across lines of race, class, language and region. Their letters,...
80 years since daring 'cockleshell' raid on Nazi ships in France
France marks next week the 80th anniversary of a daring World War II raid by British Royal Marines, who slipped past German patrols up the Gironde estuary to mine crucial supply ships. Although "the Germans were everywhere", it had been "unthinkable" for them that the Allies would even attempt such a raid, he adds.
Russia raised a record $13.6 billion in one day as the cost of Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine keeps mounting
Russia raised more than $13 billion in a day as the cost of Putin's war in Ukraine keeps mounting. Britain's Defence Intelligence said it was the largest amount Moscow had raised in a single day. Russia's defence spending for 2023 is estimated to be 40% higher than previously forecast. Russia...
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia
"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase. At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. "The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Scientists believe that Alexander The Great may have been buried alive
Alexander the Great was accidentally buried alive. Scientists believe Alexander suffered from a neurological disorder called Guillain Barre syndrome. The disease occurs when the body's immune system attacks its nervous system. They believe that when he died, he was actually just paralyzed and mentally aware.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
A Viking king and his men chose to be buried alive instead of surrendering to their enemy
Image of a Viking shipPhoto byAustralian National Maritime Museum on The Commons; No known copyright restrictions. King Harald I Fairhair was a Norwegian king who ruled from c 872 to 930. Harald is thought to be the first King of Norway. He is a historical icon in Norway.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
Couple who swindled $18 million in COVID relief discovered in tiny European village
They lived on the lam for over a year but a couple who swindled tens of millions of dollars was finally located and arrested in a small European country.
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Squatters who took over a sanctioned Russian oligarch's mansion are told by judge they can stay
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Arkady Voloazh tried and failed to evict squatters who overtook his five-story luxury mansion in Amsterdam.
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
