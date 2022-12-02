Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
SFGate
Andrew Dominik Says Brad Pitt Is the Reason He Gets Out of ‘Director Jail,’ Not Wanting to Make ‘Bedtime Stories’
“I spend a lot of time in director jail, then my friend Brad Pitt comes down and talks to the parole board and convinces them to let me out. Then I just go out and re-offend again, I’m incorrigible,” said director Andrew Dominik when speaking to an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival about why he doesn’t get the chance to direct as often as he would like.
SFGate
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku.
SFGate
Ryan Coogler, Bill Hader, Ron Howard and Steven Spielberg Set for Variety FYC Fest
Variety is excited to announce the speakers for its annual Virtual FYC Fest, set to premiere on Dec. 15 featuring a half day of panels with the top contending actors, directors and producers for this year’s awards season. Steven Spielberg will be participating in a panel with Kristie Macosko...
SFGate
‘Avatar 2’ Stuns Press in Rave First Reactions: ‘Visual Masterpiece,‘ ‘Mind-Blowing,’ ’Never Doubt’ James Cameron
After 13 years of anticipation, James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has finally been unveiled for members of the press following the movie’s world premiere in London. The first reactions to the film are overwhelmingly positive, with many journalists blown away once again by Cameron’s boundless imagination and pristine visual effects.
SFGate
Cannes Prizewinner Vimukthi Jayasundara Sets France-Sri Lanka Project ‘Turtle’s Gaze on Spying Stars’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Sri Lankan auteur Vimukthi Jayasundara, whose “The Forsaken Land” (2005) won the Camera d’Or at Cannes, is readying his next project “Turtle’s Gaze on Spying Stars.”. The film is set in a future ravaged by a mysterious pandemic caused by the over dependence of mankind...
SFGate
Jenna Ortega Filmed ‘Wednesday’ Dance Scene on First Day With COVID: ‘They Were Giving Me Medicine Between Takes’
Jenna Ortega has become an internet sensation thanks to Netflix’s “Wednesday,” which after two weeks is already the streaming giant’s third most-watched English-language series of all time. The show’s popularity was boosted by a scene in which Ortega’s Wednesday performs a wild dance set to The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck.” Ortega’s dance scene has found a life of its own on social media platforms like TikTok, but it’s also a scene she shot while battling COVID-19.
SFGate
How ‘Skinamarink,’ a $15,000 Horror Movie, Became the Internet’s New Cult Obsession
“I have a YouTube channel where people comment with nightmares they’ve had and I would recreate them,” he says. “The most commonly shared one was basically the same concept: ‘I’m between the ages of 6 to 10. I’m in my house. My parents are either dead or missing, and there’s a threat I have to deal with.’ I was interested in that because I have a vivid nightmare from that time, too. I thought it was amazing that almost everyone seems to have this dream, so I wanted to explore this thing. I just ran with it and turned it into a movie.”
Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
SFGate
Wes Anderson’s Star-Studded ‘Asteroid City’ Sets Summer 2023 Release Date
Focus Features, the studio behind the film, has set a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023 with a wider expansion planned for June 23. Universal Pictures, the parent company of Focus Features, will handle international distribution. More from Variety. On its limited release date, “Asteroid City” will open on...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Comments / 0