WISH-TV
Family wants conviction in 10-year-old unsolved murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday December of 2012 people walked their dogs at White River State Park. It was the exact thing 51-year-old Sherese Walker-Bingham was doing on Dec. 12 when she was shot in the chest with her own gun. “She just loved the dogs. She just loved...
WISH-TV
2 separate homicides under investigation in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two homicide investigations took place Tuesday afternoon in Anderson, police said. “The first incident occurred in the 2200 block of West 27th Street, and the second incident occurred in the 2900 block of West 11th Street,” Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight confirmed in a statement to News 8.
WISH-TV
Cadaver dogs search for remains at former home of suspected serial killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly a dozen cadaver dogs spent Sunday combing through a yard as officials hope to identify a serial killer’s victims. Herb Baumeister was the suspect in a series of killings when he took his own life in 1996. Authorities believe he lured young men to his Westfield home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdered them there. The property’s current owner, Robert Graves, told News 8 this is the first time since he bought the property 15 years ago anyone has searched it with cadaver dogs.
WISH-TV
IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts
INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
WISH-TV
1 shot on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Tuesday afternoon and is in critical condition at this time. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
WISH-TV
Drug overdoses in pregnant and postpartum women hit record high
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Public health officials warn fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing our nation and according to a new study, pregnant and postpartum women are now falling to the highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Using a national database, researchers at...
WISH-TV
Woman dies 2 weeks after being hit by car on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died on Monday, nearly two weeks after being hit by a car on the northside of Indianapolis, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. Elizaveta Aroutiounova, 88, was hit by a car on Nov. 22 while she was walking near the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road.
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help to find missing 21-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing 21-year-old man who may need medical attention. Isaiah Scholl was described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Scholl was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m....
WISH-TV
Hancock County couple shares ‘one of a kind’ brain bleed story
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hancock County couple is sharing their ‘one of a kind’ medical story. Both had brain bleeds and brain surgery, and both are lucky to be alive. Nick and Carrie Kleiman look like the picture of health. He is a firefighter and she is a flower farmer. They’re in their 40s, now able to walk into a hospital themselves and laugh.
WISH-TV
Perry Township Schools holds special session to hear concerned parents on redistricting proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Perry Township parents voiced their concerns about a district proposal to offset school bus driver recruitment and retention issues by redistricting. The school board announced the special session after parents raised concerns about not having adequate time to review the proposal and provide feedback ahead of the planned Dec. 12 vote.
WISH-TV
Officer Noah Shanavez scholarship fund donation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday lieutenant Keith O‘Donnell accepted a check for $500.00 for the Noah Shanavez Scholarship Fund from Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee and the Fraternal Order of Police President Cliff Cole. The scholarship program was set up following the tragic death of Officer Noah Shanavez in...
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
WISH-TV
Hospitals in Marion County begin visitor restrictions due to flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone who wants to visit a hospital in Marion County will need to follow new, temporary restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses. The following rules went into effect Monday and include:. No visitors with symptoms of influenza. No visitors...
WISH-TV
Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
WISH-TV
Pet Night with Santa happens in Carmel this December
Bring your pet to visit with Santa and friends at Santa’s House in Carmel!. It’s happening on December 6 and 13 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here and here.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis area hospitals restrict visitors as flu spikes early in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitation to all area hospitals is restricted to people over the age of 18 and only those not showing any signs of the flu. This is the latest attempt to curb a potentially deadly flu season. Indiana University Health, the state’s largest hospital chain, announced Monday...
WISH-TV
3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
WISH-TV
Joey Chesnut finished 4th St. Elmo shrimp eating contest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famed competitive eater Joey Chestnut did not get crowned champion at Saturday’s world famous St. Elmo eating competition before the Big 10 Championship game. The Major League Eating website says Geoff Esper won, after eating 16 pounds and 6.4 ounces of shrimp cocktail in eight...
WISH-TV
Sylvan Learning partners with Indiana Learns for supplemental tutoring sessions
Indiana Learns, which just launched, is a state-funded program that provides financial assistance of $500 to 4th and 5th-grade students for supplemental tutoring sessions and Sylvan Learning in West and South Indianapolis has made the commitment to also provide $250 towards their tutoring as well. This match will allow students...
WISH-TV
December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
