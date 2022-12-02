Man Sentenced In Brutal Ocean County Hotel Stabbing

Carles Bryant (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

TOMS RIVER – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison after stabbing a woman multiple times, police said.

Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.

The attack took place took place around 10:30 p.m. in the hotel lobby. After the fight, the woman was left with multiple stab wounds and was subsequently brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment.

Bryant was on the run but was ultimately apprehended in Atlantic City on March 19 by the United States Marshals Service.

Bryant will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni who handled the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Toms River Township Police Department, United States Marshals Service, New Jersey State Police, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation, ultimately resulting in Bryant’s apprehension, guilty plea, and lengthy state prison sentence.