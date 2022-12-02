Springfield police seek video from public of downtown shooting last week

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for help from the public after a shooting that happened near Holiday in the City events last week.

On Friday, Nov. 25, a man was shot following an argument downtown, according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

“Police have learned that video recorded via cell phone may be available, information that would aide in solving the crime,” the spokesperson said.

Investigators are asking the public to submit video, either of the incident itself or the events leading to it.

To submit video, you can contact Det. Justin Massie at 937-324-7314, Sgt. James Byron at 937-324-7694, or the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685.

©2022 Cox Media Group