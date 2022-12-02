Hattiesburg receives nearly $220K for black box theater

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center received a nearly $220,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission’s Building Fund to transform the Paper Warehouse Theater space into a black box theater.

The new space will be designed for flexibility and creativity in stage configurations and presentations.

City officials said the city will match the grant with more than $100,000 of revenue from the 1-cent restaurant and hotel/motel tax. The cost is expected to cover the reconstruction of the 6,000-square-foot space for better flow and organization for audiences, theater participants and show directors. The grant will also allow for the purchase of theater-grade trusses, a lighting system, a sound system, staging and retractable seating.

According to city officials, work is expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2023.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.