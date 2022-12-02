ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg receives nearly $220K for black box theater

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLG7w_0jVDGy2i00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center received a nearly $220,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission’s Building Fund to transform the Paper Warehouse Theater space into a black box theater.

The new space will be designed for flexibility and creativity in stage configurations and presentations.

Film about Hattiesburg native now in theaters

City officials said the city will match the grant with more than $100,000 of revenue from the 1-cent restaurant and hotel/motel tax. The cost is expected to cover the reconstruction of the 6,000-square-foot space for better flow and organization for audiences, theater participants and show directors. The grant will also allow for the purchase of theater-grade trusses, a lighting system, a sound system, staging and retractable seating.

According to city officials, work is expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2023.

Comments / 0

