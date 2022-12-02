ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as damages owed to Sandy Hook families total nearly $1.5B: report

By Julia Shapero, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwRWX_0jVDGkvm00

( The Hill ) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a series of defamation trials resulted in him owing nearly $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, The Washington Post reported.

Jones reportedly listed his assets at between $1 million and $10 million and his debts at between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the Post.

A Connecticut jury in October ordered Jones to pay $965 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 15 relatives of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The families sued Jones for spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that the shooting — which left 26 people, including 20 young children, dead — was a hoax staged by the U.S. government.

Earlier in the year, a Texas jury awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages.

In Connecticut, Jones also filed a notice Friday saying his bankruptcy filing halts all proceedings in that case. A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Friday morning in the Connecticut case on a motion by the Sandy Hook families to attach the assets of Jones and his company to secure money for the damages awards.

The families’ motion to secure Jones’ assets also asks the Connecticut judge to bar Jones from transferring or disposing of any of his assets without the permission of the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Police: Missing elderly Berwyn man found dead

BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning. According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in […]
BERWYN, IL
WGN News

Reports: Cody Bellinger signs one-year deal with Cubs

CHICAGO — Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger has signed a one-year/$17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports. According to his agent Scott Boras, the left-handed hitting outfielder was seeking a one year ‘prove it’ deal so he could go back out on the market during the 2023-24 offseason and secure […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: 4 teens, man shot inside home in Zion

ZION, Ill. — Five people were shot early Sunday morning inside a house in Zion, according to police. Zion police responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue. When they arrived, they found four high school-aged juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Zion Police […]
ZION, IL
WGN News

Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
ALGONQUIN, IL
WGN News

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WGN News

Appellate court silences Drew Peterson’s former attorney

An Illinois Appellate Court has upheld a Will County judge’s decision to silence Drew Peterson’s former attorney. It comes after a WGN Investigates report in May which Joel Brodsky said he was considering “finally revealing what happened” to one or both of Peterson’s wives. “There is no denial of what Brodsky said in the WGN […]
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

History tells us 70° warmth in the rear view mirror for a while

December 3rd marked the date of the city’s latest-in-the-year 70-degree day, occurring on two occasions since 1871, first in 1970 and again in 2012. The earliest-in-the-year occurrence was in 1999 on February 11. Barring an unprecedented surge of warmth, Chicagoans can reasonably expect more than two months to elapse until the city’s next 70° day.
WGN News

WGN News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy