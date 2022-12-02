ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.

The sheriff’s office did not specify where in Morgantown or when the crime happened, but there appears to be Sheetz marketing in the corner of one of the pictures.

WATCH: Video shows gravel on I-79 near scene of tractor-trailer accident

Both people in the pictures provided were wearing grey hooded sweatshirts with their hoods up and had backpacks. One of them was wearing glasses and ripped jeans.

The individuals sought for questioning in a Morgantown fraud case. Credit: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said the two are sought for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or send them a message on Facebook .

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

