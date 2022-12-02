ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Josh Allen admits Gillette endorsement is mostly to troll Patriots

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u6QY_0jVDGKB000

Josh Allen has had the Patriots’ number of late, beating them in three straight contests by a combined 104-48 margin. Thursday night’s showdown in Foxboro was no different in that respect, with Allen, bad elbow and all, completing 22-of-33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 Bills victory. We’ve seen Allen play better, including last year’s playoffs when he torched New England for 308 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, but what he had in his arsenal Thursday was more than enough to beat a reeling Patriots team now facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs.

Obviously, there’s no love lost between the Patriots and Bills, longtime divisional foes with a rivalry dating back decades. Now a key cog in that rivalry, Allen put his bitterness and resentment of all things Foxboro on full display during his postgame sit-down with Amazon Prime, going for gold at the petty Olympics by plugging Gillette, which, of course, holds naming rights to New England’s home field, where Allen has won three straight games dating back to 2020.

“You know, we’re in Gillette Stadium, I’m a Gillette guy,” said Allen, who, in addition to being one of the league’s top quarterbacks, would also seem to know a thing or two about product placement. “I think people understand [why] I took that Gillette [endorsement]. It’s a great sponsor to have, but I know where this stadium is at. I know who plays here. The fans here. It means a lot.”

Did Allen really admit his endorsement deal with Gillette, a leading manufacturer of razors both founded and headquartered in Boston, is just an elaborate troll, a giant middle finger to a team and fan base he loathes with all his heart? That’s pretty diabolical but not outside the realm of possibility. After all, through his investment in Fenway Sports Group, LeBron James technically owns a stake in the Red Sox, ironic considering his public criticism of Boston, dismissing their fans as drunk racists.

As much as they’d like to be, the Patriots aren’t quite through with the Bills, facing them one more time in Week 18. That game could very well determine whether New England makes the playoffs, though if the Patriots continue playing the way they have, slogging down the field with a listless offense and unimaginative coaching (de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would be wise to stay off Twitter following the criticism he received for Thursday’s debacle), they might already be dead to rights.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
CINCINNATI, OH
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)

Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills-Dolphins Week 15 game flexed to Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL announced. The Bills-Dolphins matchup was one of five games eligible to be moved to Saturday during that week. The showdown between the two divisional rivals is […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Audacy

Audacy

65K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy