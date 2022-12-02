Read full article on original website
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday seasonTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Cannabis Recall Again In Oregon: Potential Presence Of Pesticides In These Products
Oregon state regulators recalled over 22,000 cannabis concentrate products due to the potential presence of pesticides. The recall, announced on Friday, applies to 9,300 units that were still on the market as well as 13,600 units already sold to consumers, according to a press release issued by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC).
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy Files Suit Against Three Cannabis Edible Companies, Here's Why
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy announced Monday that it filed a civil lawsuit against three companies, alleging they violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws. According to state law, an edible cannabinoid product is any product intended to be eaten or consumed as a beverage by humans, it contains a cannabinoid in combination with food ingredients and is "not a drug.”
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
HometownLife.com
Milford House is back, and it looks completely different
The name may be the same, and that's the biggest thing that hasn't changed at the Milford House. Located in the heart of downtown Milford at Main and Commerce streets, the restaurant was closed 2021 by its longtime owners. After months of work and revamping of the business, a new attraction has arrived, complete with ways to dine and play.
