ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy Files Suit Against Three Cannabis Edible Companies, Here's Why

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy announced Monday that it filed a civil lawsuit against three companies, alleging they violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws. According to state law, an edible cannabinoid product is any product intended to be eaten or consumed as a beverage by humans, it contains a cannabinoid in combination with food ingredients and is "not a drug.”
MINNESOTA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Milford House is back, and it looks completely different

The name may be the same, and that's the biggest thing that hasn't changed at the Milford House. Located in the heart of downtown Milford at Main and Commerce streets, the restaurant was closed 2021 by its longtime owners. After months of work and revamping of the business, a new attraction has arrived, complete with ways to dine and play.
MILFORD, MI
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy