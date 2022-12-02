Read full article on original website
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
How Elon Musk Can Sidestep Apple's 30% App Store Fee And Still Keep The Platform On App Store
It seemed last week that Twitter owner Elon Musk could be preparing for a showdown with Apple, Inc. AAPL but the billionaire confirmed later that all is well between the two. A Lose-Lose Proposition: If Twitter is removed from Apple’s App Store, both have a lot to lose, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter. If it comes to an “all-out war” with Apple, Twitter will likely struggle to survive, he said. The Apple writer noted that the App Store provides Twitter with access to 1.5 billion devices.
Benzinga Asks ChatGPT About Its Position As The #1 Place For Investing: Here's What The Chatbot Told Us
The internet is buzzing about the release of ChatGPT, a language model that uses artificial intelligence. The chatbot was created by OpenAI, which was founded in 2015 by CEO Sam Altman, as well as Elon Musk among the other co-founders. What Happened: To give you an example of how advanced...
Microsoft, Netflix And PlayStation Mobile Games: Are Tech Behemoths Joining The Smartphone Revolution?
Netflix NFLX, Sony SONY’s PlayStation and Microsoft MSFT are gaining momentum to join the smartphone revolution. Is the mobile format the future of gaming?. Portability is one of the most resonant features in recent years in the video game industry. It began to gain strength with the Nintendo NTDOY Switch hybrid console, and became a loyal companion to smartphone gamers with titles like PUBG, COD Mobile and Genshin Impact, which go head-to-head on the global downloads (and earnings) leaderboards.
$105M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ss. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Microsoft President Brad Smith To Meet With FTC About $69B Activision Blizzard Deal: Report
Back in January, Microsoft Corp MSFT announced the company was acquiring game developer and interactive entertainment content publisher Activision Blizzard ATVI. On Wednesday, Microsoft President Brad Smith and his attorneys will be heading to Washington D.C. to meet with the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) three Democratic members — FTC Chair Lina Khan and commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya — to ensure the deal isn’t scrapped due to anti-trust concerns, reported the New York Post from unnamed sources. Republican FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson has already voiced support.
Perfect Stock Jumps 10% - Analyst Calls PERF An Ideal Blend Of Social Commerce, Augmented Reality
Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries initiated coverage on Perfect Corp PERF with a Neutral rating and a price target of $7. A marquee position in the development of AR Beauty technology with 85% of the most prominent beauty groups as customers indicates Perfect is well aligned to take advantage of a potential $10 billion+ market opportunity.
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Falling
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower by 6.59% to $114.36. EU privacy regulators reportedly ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on online activity. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported the European Data Protection Board has issued rulings targeting the three sites,...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
All Boats Can Still Rise With The Tide Of Web 3
Many crypto-sceptics have gleefully taken the collapse of FTX to represent the industry’s Lehmann Brothers moment. However nothing could be further from the truth. Though details about what led to the downfall are still emerging, it already seems clear that nothing about the debacle was peculiar to crypto. If...
Meta's Ad Model Faces Limits In Europe: Why Tech Giant Could See Revenue Downside Ahead
Meta Platforms Inc META is expected to face a massive regulatory charge for its three social networks, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, in the near future. What Happened: The European Data Protection Board has issued rulings targeting the three sites, and Meta's primary regulator in Ireland will deliver a final judgement within a month, according to Reuters.
Tesla, Apple, MongoDB, GameStop, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Retail Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as recession worries weighed on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq closed 2% lower, while the Dow Jones ended 1.03% down and the S&P 500 declined 1.44%. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing retail investors’ attention:. 1. Tesla Inc...
Expert Ratings for Rocket Companies
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Rocket Companies RKT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Apple Analyst Sees Mixed Reality Headset Delay In 2023, Shipments Below Market Estimates On This Factor
Apple Inc AAPL may delay the mass shipment of its mixed reality (MR) headset to the second half of 2023, said Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities. What Happened: Kuo made his observations based on his latest survey and share them in a Twitter thread Sunday. The Taiwan-based...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
