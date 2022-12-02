Read full article on original website
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Could 'Derail The Economy' And Cause A Recession In 2023 As Rising Prices Cannibalize Consumer Savings
When JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon issues a warning about the economy, people tend to listen. He did just that Tuesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What To Know: Dimon spoke favorably about the current standing of consumers and businesses, noting that consumers currently have $1.5 trillion in savings and are spending more than they did in 2021.
U.S. Should Be More Concerned About Deflation Than Inflation, According To Some Economic Observers
Outside of the Great Depression in the early 1930s and for a very short period during the nation’s economic collapse in 2008 and 2009, the United States has not seen an extended period of the economic phenomenon known as deflation. And while the U.S. has seen unprecedented inflationary conditions...
Cramer Brings This S&P 500 Chart Analysis Under Spotlight: 'Broader Market Might Be In For A Bumpy Ride...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has sounded a word of caution, saying that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam, according to a CNBC report. “The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Recession Fears Weigh: Analysts Laud Apex Crypto For 'Strong Movement,' 'Impressive' Levels
Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to hold onto some intraday gains, amid increasing recessionary fears, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $856.7 billion at 7:24 p.m. EST. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% 3.7% $17,070.55. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.6% 4.3% $1,269.11. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...
Here's Why Xpeng Stock Looks Set To Chart Higher After Disappointing November Deliveries
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV spiked up 8% at one point on Tuesday, showing comparative strength to the general market, which saw the S&P 500 sliding more than 1%. The Guangzhou-based EV maker reported a sharp decline in November deliveries, rolling out 5,811 vehicles. The number reflected a 63% year-over-year decline and a slight 14% increase from October.
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says 'Losers' Watching Stocks While Real Problem is Elsewhere: 'Major Crash To Come'
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," is warning investors about the need to focus on the bond market, which is much larger than the stock market and seeing its "biggest crash since 1788." The View: The personal finance Guru in a tweet said the "real problem is...
Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right
Greene, worth $7.2 billion, said he expects a recession to settle in by the second quarter of 2023. According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate.
Passive Investing: Is It Better Than An Active Strategy For Achieving Financial Freedom?
A passive investment strategy is often considered a good approach for those looking for consistent long-term results with minimum hustle. In short, passive investing follows the concept of “buy and hold,” looking to mirror the market’s average returns in order to build wealth over time. While a...
Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Putin's Point Man On Energy Says Russia Won't Adhere To Western Oil Price Cap Even If It Has To Cut Production
President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said even if Russia has to trim production, it will not sell oil subject to a Western price cap, Reuters reported on Sunday. The Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to put a price cap...
Sports Gear Firm Plans Sports Betting Push As Valuation Soars 15% Despite Market Downturn
Fanatics has received around $700 million from a group of new and current investors in a round that values the firm at $31 billion. The proceeds of the investment, according to The Walll Street Journal, will be set aside for strategic M&A. In addition to LionTree, the round was priced...
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
Benzinga Asks ChatGPT About Its Position As The #1 Place For Investing: Here's What The Chatbot Told Us
The internet is buzzing about the release of ChatGPT, a language model that uses artificial intelligence. The chatbot was created by OpenAI, which was founded in 2015 by CEO Sam Altman, as well as Elon Musk among the other co-founders. What Happened: To give you an example of how advanced...
Tesla, Apple, MongoDB, GameStop, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Retail Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as recession worries weighed on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq closed 2% lower, while the Dow Jones ended 1.03% down and the S&P 500 declined 1.44%. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing retail investors’ attention:. 1. Tesla Inc...
Funko's Management Changes Increase This Analyst's Confidence About Solving Distribution Issues
D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser has reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Funko Inc FNKO with a price target of $20.00. The toy collectibles maker announced yesterday that its founder and former CEO Brian Mariotti is stepping in as the new CEO, with Andrew Perlmutter moving down to his previous President role.
Apple Supplier Reportedly Sees Full Production Comeback At COVID-Hit China Plant By Early Jan
After some turbulent weeks, the COVID-hit China plant of a key Apple Inc AAPL supplier reportedly expects to return to 100% production levels around late December to early January. What Happened: Foxconn Technology and the local government are working closely on the recruitment drive after 20,000 employees, most of them...
FTX Collapse Jolts UK Into Adding Crypto Rules, Oversight To Latest Legislation
The U.K. government is set to announce new regulations governing the marketing and selling of Bitcoin BTC/USD and other crypto assets. This would allow regulators to have an increased authority to oversee the industry, including a crackdown on promotions for digital currencies by companies operating outside of the U.K. The...
