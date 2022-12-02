ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Could 'Derail The Economy' And Cause A Recession In 2023 As Rising Prices Cannibalize Consumer Savings

When JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon issues a warning about the economy, people tend to listen. He did just that Tuesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What To Know: Dimon spoke favorably about the current standing of consumers and businesses, noting that consumers currently have $1.5 trillion in savings and are spending more than they did in 2021.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Recession Fears Weigh: Analysts Laud Apex Crypto For 'Strong Movement,' 'Impressive' Levels

Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to hold onto some intraday gains, amid increasing recessionary fears, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $856.7 billion at 7:24 p.m. EST. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% 3.7% $17,070.55. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.6% 4.3% $1,269.11. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right

Greene, worth $7.2 billion, said he expects a recession to settle in by the second quarter of 2023. According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
FTX Collapse Jolts UK Into Adding Crypto Rules, Oversight To Latest Legislation

The U.K. government is set to announce new regulations governing the marketing and selling of Bitcoin BTC/USD and other crypto assets. This would allow regulators to have an increased authority to oversee the industry, including a crackdown on promotions for digital currencies by companies operating outside of the U.K. The...
