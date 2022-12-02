Read full article on original website
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
uiargonaut.com
Vandals take care of Huskies, move to 3-5
The Vandals came into their game against Northern Illinois on a high note, picking up their second win of the season against Pacific in the Thanksgiving Jam. Northern Illinois was also coming off a victory, beating Eastern Illinois 90-70. NIU started this game hot, getting the first baskets of the...
dailyfly.com
Lewiston Police Logs for Monday, December 5
These police logs are sponsored by Rock Solid Hardscape. Rock Solid Hardscape can help create your dream outdoor living space. They offer everything from landscaping, water features, retaining walls, pavers, boulder placement and excavation! Call Rock Solid Hardscape at 208-596-2937 to set up your free estimate. 22-L18532 Citizen Assist. Incident...
dailyfly.com
Lewiston Daily Logs for Friday, December 2
Comp is trying to recover pet from someone that was watching snake while she was out of town. Incident Address: 410 MAIN ST; Clearwater Hall LCSC. someone ran over comp’s sisters mailbox, hit the brick wall, mailbox is completely destroyed. 22-L18457 Parking Problem. Incident Address: 311 MAIN ST; BOJACKS.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
koze.com
36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos
CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
KLEWTV
Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm
The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
Three weeks after students murdered, Moscow Police not confirming details about injuries
MOSCOW, Idaho - Three weeks and one day after the murder of four University of Idaho students, investigators have released very little new details about what happened and if they're any closer to catching a killer.
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
pullmanradio.com
Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire
A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
40-Year-old Kamiah Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary After Allegedly Trying to Break into Home in Stites, ID
STITES, ID - On Sunday, December 4, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to an alleged burglary in progress in Stites, ID. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher that a male was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. After responding to the residence and...
Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years
LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
pullmanradio.com
43 Year Old Harvard Man Charged With Drug Trafficking Arrested On Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail After Furlough
The 43-year-old Harvard man charged with drug trafficking who was sought on an arrest warrant is back in custody. Tyson Farley was temporarily released from jail by Latah County Second District Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never turned himself back into the jail in Moscow and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was recently arrested on the warrant in Spokane and has been transported back to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
pullmanradio.com
38 Year Old Tekoa Woman Sent To Prison For Selling Fentanyl To A Friend Who Died From A Drug Overdose
A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.
