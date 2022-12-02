Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO