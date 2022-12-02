ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say.

According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial district of Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships to be appointed as a Magisterial District Judge (MDJ).

Officials say an investigation revealed that between April 20 and June 13, Caffese submitted a number of documents falsely attesting to his residency in Pocono Summit (Tobyhanna Township) when he in fact, lived in Stroudsburg.

“State law requires appointees to live within the district one year prior to appointment,” a media release from the DA’s office stated.

As stated in the affidavit, Caffese was then appointed a Magisterial District Judge on July 8th, 2022. Over the next four months, Caffese collected wages totaling $20,036.18, knowing that he was not eligible to hold the position, officials stated.

The DA’s office says they received a number of complaints, which prompted them to open a four-month-long investigation.

Caffese was arraigned Thursday, he waived his preliminary hearing and was released on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

Caffese’s formal arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25 th , 2023.

Damon Faivre
4d ago

judge Joy Reynolds Mccoy was the judge that gave custody to the mother who starved her children to death and buried them in the backyard like a dead house pet as well. also Lycoming Clinton County children and youth group needs to be looked into as well not just judge Joy Reynolds Mccoy

Damon Faivre
4d ago

judge Joy Reynolds Mccoy also gave custody of my daughter to her mother. who admitted that she has a Crack problem and hot drug test in court for THC.

Trenton Keller
4d ago

I feel like there should be a huge investigation into any trial he's ever judged.

