wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline References NBA Star On WWE SmackDown
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not only known for his athletic prowess on the basketball court, but he's also a master hand-shaker. However, the multi-time NBA Champion now has some competition in the field of handshake artistry. On this past Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," The Usos and...
wrestlinginc.com
Cain Velasquez Appears At Wrestling Event
Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling return on Saturday at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez teamed with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to defeat Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco. According to MMAJunkie, the match was approximately 20 minutes, and Velasquez was the one who scored the pinfall to win for his team. He also received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Footage from the event is available at this link here.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Contenders To Clash For Next Title Shot Against Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss and Bayley will battle it out on the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in a match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. The two women qualified for the match by winning a pair of triple-threat matches on this week's show, with Bayley defeating Rhea Ripley and Asuka in the first bout, and Bliss prevailing victorious over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event. Both matches had controversial finishes and seemingly set up future rivalries. First, a dominant Ripley had her match all but won until a slight error in judgment on her part allowed Bayley to nail Asuka with a Rose Plant for the win. After the match, an irate Ripley took out her frustrations on Asuka, hitting the Empress of Tomorrow with a Riptide before leaving the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Conrad Thompson Addresses Rumors Regarding AAA Relationship, Ric Flair's In-Ring Future, Booker T's Final Match, And More! - Exclusive
The pro wrestling business never sleeps, and a big reason for that these days is Conrad Thompson. When not co-hosting one of his six podcasts with pro wrestling legends like Eric Bischoff, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, or his initial break-out sensation, Bruce Prichard, Thompson also keeps himself busy organizing the now somewhat annual Starrcast events. Most recently, Thompson took his carnival of talent down to Nashville to treat wrestling fans, many of whom were in town for WWE SummerSlam, to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. On deck next? Thompson will head down to Australia in 2023 to host a huge Starrcast-esque event called Oceania, alongside his fellow producers — former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, and former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James.
wrestlinginc.com
The Iron Sheik And Bruno Sammartino Once Brawled With Six Men
Are you ready for some football? Bruno Sammartino was back in his later days with WWE. The Italian Superman once battled an orangutan in his pre-wrestling days, but in his post-wrestling days, the rumor was that he fought off six football players with another legend of the squared circle. In an interview conducted over 10 years ago, the late Hall Of Famer clarified that he actually fought one football player and five of his compadres.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV
Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."
wrestlinginc.com
Barry Windham Currently In ICU Following Emergency Procedure
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized over the weekend and his family launched a GoFundMe page on Monday to assist with medical costs. The Windham family shared that the wrestler suffered a "massive" heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport and went into cardiac arrest. "He is...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Hopes AEW Gives Him This Opportunity
WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was able to gather a great many accolades during his in-ring career. However, there is one area of the professional wrestling industry that Roberts never really got to venture too deeply into, and on the latest episode of "The Snake Pit" show on AdFreeShows (fka "DDP Snake Pit"), Roberts revealed he still holds out hope that AEW may provide him with the opportunity to do so.
wrestlinginc.com
How Bret Hart's Archive Of Legendary Matches Continues To Currently Impact Pro Wrestling
It's no secret Bret Hart is one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring: just ask pretty much any pro wrestler working today. "We studied Bret because he was the one we'd looked up to as kids," Sheamus told Sports Illustrated back in 2020. "We studied Shawn [Michaels], [Steve] Austin and Rock, too, but Bret was the one that really brought technical wrestling to the forefront of the industry. Bret could work with such a variety of opponents, and his work helped us develop our love for the business."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (12/5): The Usos Vs. Matt Riddle And Elias For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" taking place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. In their first televised title defense since becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso will put the gold on the line against Matt Riddle and Elias. The unlikely pairing of Riddle and Elias teamed for the first time on the November 21 episode of "Raw" and defeated Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Seemingly pleased with how that match played out, Riddle and Elias immediately set their sights on challenging for the tag team titles; The Usos confronted the pair last week to set up tonight's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship bout in the nation's capital.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Wishes He Could've Called This WrestleMania Match
Tony Schiavone will go down in history as one of the greatest pro wrestling commentators of all time, and throughout his career, he has been able to call some incredible bouts, and still gets to do today as part of the AEW broadcast team. No matter how many years he has spent calling matches, Schiavone remains a fan and there are encounters that he wishes he could have been part of.
wrestlinginc.com
Alicia Atout Credits WWE Star For 'All In' Involvement And Confidence Boost
Backstage interviewer and wrestling manager Alicia Atout has built up quite a career for herself over the past several years, working for companies like AEW and Ring of Honor in addition to her current position at MLW. Speaking with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Atout credited WWE star Cody Rhodes for helping her get interviews with Ring of Honor talent for her YouTube channel, taking her career to the next level.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho's WCW Conspiracy Storyline Led To Some Unexpectedly Funny Moments
Though Chris Jericho isn't the first professional wrestler to claim there's an elaborate conspiracy out to get him (we're looking at you, Sami Zayn), Jericho took the idea perhaps further than anyone else. During his time in WCW, Jericho feuded against noted technician Dean Malenko while holding the company's Cruiserweight Championship, and Jericho found a way to work a conspiracy angle into the story.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Segment Had Been On SmackDown
The Bloodline's "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns together shared a backstage heart-to-heart prior to the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. During their conversation, Reigns questioned Zayn about lying to Jey Uso about a Kevin Owens interaction on the previous "SmackDown," with Zayn explaining his reasoning for doing so while telling Reigns the truth about what happened. Things ended with Reigns hugging Zayn while also showing a bit of hesitancy in giving full trust to the only non-family member of the group. While on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, Zayn revealed his thoughts on the segment with Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note On Scarlett's Nixed SmackDown Match
Since her return to WWE in August, Scarlett has remained away from in-ring competition. Instead, "The Smoke Show" reprised her role as the on-screen manager for her real-life husband, Karrion Kross. On December 2nd, Fightful Select originally reported that Scarlett would finally wrestle again that evening — in a six-person tag dark match following "SmackDown" in Buffalo, New York.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Respond To 'Salty Ass Tag Teams' Over PWI 100 Ranking
For over 500 days, The Usos have reigned as the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions, and about 300 days into that reign, they defeated RKBro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Their efforts during Pro Wrestling Illustrated's grading period for tag teams were not in vain, as The Usos topped the charts for the first time, as FTR won the award in 2020 and the Young Bucks in 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Dustin Rhodes' In-Ring Future
Wrestling veteran and AEW star Dustin Rhodes made a huge career announcement during Great Lakes Championship Wrestling's Blizzard Brawl event on December 3. According to a tweet from Premier Streaming Network, Rhodes announced that 2023 will be his last year in Wrestling. A full announcement and the Blizzard Brawl event will be exclusively on its network.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW President Ohbari Makes Two Requests Regarding COVID Restrictions
With some exceptions, it has been a long two years without crowd noise for wrestling shows in Japan. Whether it was an event put on by New Japan Pro Wrestling, World Wonder Ring Stardom, All Japan-Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, or whoever you want to name, the events have been held in front of crowds restricted to clapping only. And while that remains the case to date, attempts are being made to get crowds cheering in Japan again.
wrestlinginc.com
Colt Cabana Describes How Locker Rooms Weed Out Those They Don't Like
Stories about professional wrestling locker rooms have long captured the attention of fans, for reasons both good and bad. While it's been said that the backstage environment in both major and minor companies has taken a turn for the better in recent years, that doesn't mean they're always happy-go-lucky places for talent to relax before and after shows. AEW and Ring of Honor star Colt Cabana spoke about the climate of wrestling locker rooms on a recent episode of "The Work of Wrestling" podcast, describing the environment behind the scenes during the heyday of Ring of Honor.
