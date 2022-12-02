Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
Georgia runoff: Warnock and Walker neck and neck as results come in
ATLANTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker were locked in a tight battle as results came in from a runoff election in Georgia that will determine whether Democrats can expand their razor-thin Senate majority.
