Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

1 shot on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Tuesday afternoon and is in critical condition at this time. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.” […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead after West 34th Street crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday involving a car and a pedestrian on Indianapolis' west side. It was reported around 7 p.m. on West 34th Street around Summerfield Drive, which is just west of High School Road. An IMPD spokesperson said a vehicle traveling east...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts

INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed

People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with speeding and jaywalking issues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD gunshot detection pilot program enters final phase

INDIANAPOLIS — A trial run for technology that detects gunshots in Indianapolis is now being put to the test. IMPD's gunshot detection system pilot program is now entering its final phase. Police and researchers with IUPUI will determine if the technology is worth a permanent investment in Indy. It's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD seeks missing 21-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man missing from Indianapolis. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for Isaiah Scholl. He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Scholl has brown hair and hazel eyes. Scholl was last seen Sunday, Dec....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis local news

