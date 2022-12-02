Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
1 shot on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Tuesday afternoon and is in critical condition at this time. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.” […]
1 in serious condition after shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition after a shooting on Indy’s north side. Police said the shooting happened at 38th and Keystone Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Medics transported the victim to Methodist hospital. Police have not released any suspect information.
2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
IMPD: 1 dead after West 34th Street crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday involving a car and a pedestrian on Indianapolis' west side. It was reported around 7 p.m. on West 34th Street around Summerfield Drive, which is just west of High School Road. An IMPD spokesperson said a vehicle traveling east...
IMPD: Semi driver arrested hauling estimated $13 million in cocaine
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Texas was arrested for allegedly transporting roughly 130 kilos of cocaine through central Indiana last week, IMPD announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, IMPD interdiction detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that was going to pass through Marion...
Plea agreement for woman behind deadly Indy stabbings inspired by serial killers
INDIANAPOLIS — A plea agreement was offered to a woman behind a brutal stabbing attack that left two dead and one injured in 2020. Under the agreement, Kristen Wolf will plead guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and attempted battery. The plea agreement calls for a 100-year sentence.
Anderson police investigating 2 separate homicides, official says
Anderson police are currently investigating two separate, unrelated homicides that occurred Tuesday in different parts of the city, an official with the department says.
IMPD helps 10-year-old shooting victim
IMPD is working to turn a tragedy into positivity. The department raised $500 for a mother of four after her 10-year-old was shot.
WISH-TV
IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts
INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash
KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Private investigator who cracked Herb Baumeister case gives insight into the investigation
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The renewed investigation into a serial killer in central Indiana and the search to identify people's remains goes back to a case that's captured attention for decades. It was sparked from the start by Virgil Vandagriff. Vandagriff was a retired Marion County sheriff's detective who opened...
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
Fox 59
Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed
People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with speeding and jaywalking issues. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/drivers-call-southeast-side-intersection-dangerous-after-woman-hit-and-killed/. Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous …. People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with...
IMPD gunshot detection pilot program enters final phase
INDIANAPOLIS — A trial run for technology that detects gunshots in Indianapolis is now being put to the test. IMPD's gunshot detection system pilot program is now entering its final phase. Police and researchers with IUPUI will determine if the technology is worth a permanent investment in Indy. It's...
DNA swabs needed in suspected Indiana serial killer case, without them case could go cold
WESTFIELD, Ind — Hamilton County Coroner-elect Jeff Jellison — who is leading the renewed push to identify the victims of a suspected serial killer — said without DNA swabs from people with lost loved ones, the case could run cold. In 1996, about 10,000 bone fragments were...
IMPD investigating deadly south side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with...
IMPD seeks missing 21-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man missing from Indianapolis. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for Isaiah Scholl. He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Scholl has brown hair and hazel eyes. Scholl was last seen Sunday, Dec....
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0