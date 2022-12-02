ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: NYS changes policy on suing SUNY students and now sues where they live

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After investigations by News10NBC and then the New York Times, the state has changed its policy when it sues students over SUNY tuition. The state is still filing lawsuits. Only instead of filing them in Albany, it’s filing them in the counties where the students live. That’s a major change. And the advocates say this will help students make arrangements to pay the money or fight it.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State

The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout

As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Syracuse.com

NY Thruway Authority approves motion for proposed toll hike

The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a motion to move a proposed toll hike forward. The Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers, the first system-wide rate hike for E-ZPass users since 2010. It would also be the first increase since the Thruway eliminated toll booths and switched to a completely cashless system in 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Syracuse.com

Michael Birnkrant on leadership: Never duck a challenge no matter how daunting

Michael Birnkrant coordinates the global development of indoor air quality products from Carrier’s campus in DeWitt. Two historic forces make his work crucial. One is the SARS-CoV-2 virus – Covid-19. That airborne disease has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide and still kills more than 300 Americans per day. The other is climate change. When he spoke in October at a healthy buildings forum at Syracuse’s Center of Excellence, Birnkrant described how those forces are driving a global health and wellness market projected to reach $7.6 trillion by 2029.
DEWITT, NY
101.5 WPDH

Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure

The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Lake, once a cesspool, now at its cleanest in 100 years (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 44. Occasional rain and drizzle; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: INDIAN LUNCH BUFFET IS A B’VILLE BARGAIN: You’re going to need to plan your attack before walking into the Clay Oven for lunch. The all-you-can-eat buffet at this new Indian restaurant is not your ordinary salad bar featuring a couple dishes from the same chicken, a tired beef entrée and a bunch of deep-fried filler. This 26-foot wall of food is an ever-changing smorgasbord of family recipes from the Punjab region in northwestern India. And it’s a bargain at $12.95, especially considering that most entrées on the menu start at $14.95. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
wnypapers.com

IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York

Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
