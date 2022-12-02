Read full article on original website
‘This is what success looks like’: McMaster celebrates port deepening
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican leaders at the state and federal levels descended on Mount Pleasant Monday to celebrate the completion of the Port of Charleston’s $600 million deepening project. State Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin called it a truly historical moment...
Gov. McMaster blocks TikTok on SC government devices
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday afternoon, the popular video-sharing social media platform TikTok will now be blocked from South Carolina government devices. The governor requested to block the platform from all state government electronic devices in a letter to the South Carolina Department of Administration Executive...
Wildlife officials report record number of wood stork nests
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State wildlife officials said a record number of wood stork nests were recorded in South Carolina for 2022 marking the third time the state has set a new mark in the past four years with nearly 4,000 nests. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said...
Church reopens following almost a decade of litigation
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island church reopened Sunday after nearly ten years of litigation between the South Carolina Supreme Court and 29 parishes. Episcopal and Anglican churches have been fighting in court since 2012, but in August, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that eight out of the 29 total churches in the lawsuit would be returned to the Episcopal church.
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina. The pilot course is led by a...
Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle
(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa. According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle. The coin is...
Hundreds of volunteers needed for Reading Partners to help with reading loss
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry program working to ensure that all children in our community have the opportunity to succeed is asking for help. Since the onset of the pandemic and disrupted learning, reading progress for young children has slowed. It’s not unexpected, but a new look at data shows just how much students are behind.
S.C. average gas prices fall below $3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 10.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $2.98, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.65 on Sunday while the...
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports that a crash on I-26 eastbound is cleared. The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211. Earlier, troopers reported that all lanes in the area were blocked, and then later, just two left lanes. Witnesses say three to...
Spring Temps Keep Winter Away!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fall and Winter has gone missing!!! A warm front is now to our north and spring has returned to the Lowcountry for the next few days. As we move into midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower on Sunday but better chance early next week.
