CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fall and Winter has gone missing!!! A warm front is now to our north and spring has returned to the Lowcountry for the next few days. As we move into midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower on Sunday but better chance early next week.

1 DAY AGO