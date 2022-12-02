It’s time for check-out, but not before the guests on The White Lotus experience an eruption that will rival Mount Etna. The tension has been building for everyone all throughout this twisted Sicilian getaway, and at long last, the White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7 promo promises major blow-ups. Not only will fans get the Ethan versus Cameron showdown they’ve been waiting for, but also, the finale will finally reveal Quentin’s master plan, unravel Lucia’s involvement with the Di Grasso men, and of course, explain who that body floating in the sea in the premiere was.

1 DAY AGO