Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Fans delight as ‘goddess’ Meghan stuns in custom Louis Vuitton and Diana’s ‘freedom ring’ ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first red carpet appearance since the trailer of their new Netflix documentary was released.On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.For the occasion, the duke wore a navy suit and matching tie over a white shirt, while the duchess wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, long gold...
Elite Daily
The White Lotus' Season Finale Promo Is Almost Too Much To Handle
It’s time for check-out, but not before the guests on The White Lotus experience an eruption that will rival Mount Etna. The tension has been building for everyone all throughout this twisted Sicilian getaway, and at long last, the White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7 promo promises major blow-ups. Not only will fans get the Ethan versus Cameron showdown they’ve been waiting for, but also, the finale will finally reveal Quentin’s master plan, unravel Lucia’s involvement with the Di Grasso men, and of course, explain who that body floating in the sea in the premiere was.
Elite Daily
How Matt Rogers Became The Prince Of Christmas
In Elite Daily’s series Early Influences, artists reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative years. Here, Matt Rogers shares the artists who inspired his Showtime comedy special, Have You Heard of Christmas?. Matt Rogers’ Santa is Mariah Carey. “[She got]...
Mom Refuses to Cancel Christmas Tradition, Despite Protests from New Girlfriend of Son
Should a person ever change their family traditions to appease a stranger?. Photo byPhoto by paje victoria on UnsplashonUnsplash. With the Christmas season quickly approaching, families all around the world are ramping up to celebrate the holidays with the people they love the most in the world.
Elite Daily
Oof, Wednesday's Most Iconic Scene Is Facing A Covid Controversy
Turns out, Jenna Ortega was feeling like “Goo Goo Muck” while Wednesday Addams was getting her life to The Cramps’ song in Wednesday’s most iconic scene. And that revelation has totally soured Wednesday’s impressive dance routine for many fans. After Ortega admitted she had Covid while filming Wednesday, viewers have started calling out the decision as dangerous and irresponsible.
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Elite Daily
Khloé’s IG On The Anniversary Of This Tristan Scandal Was Cryptic
Khloé Kardashian’s recent Instagram Stories have fans asking one big question: Are the posts about Tristan Thompson? One year since Thompson’s paternity scandal came out on Dec. 3, Kardashian shared a few cryptic quotes to her Story over the past few days that may allude to her breakup with the NBA star and father of her two children.
Elite Daily
HBO Max Canceled FBoy Island, But It Might Live On
HBO Max has dumped FBoy Island. The reality dating show with a deceptive twist won’t be returning to the streamer for a third season, but it may swim ashore somewhere else. Even though HBO Max canceled FBoy Island, there’s a promising report about the show’s potential future fans should know about.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Elite Daily
Valentina's Deleted White Lotus Scenes Reveal Her Backstory
There’s a lot more to Valentina than initially meets the eye. The manager of the White Lotus’ Sicilian resort came off terse, cold, and no-nonsense at the start of Season 2, but as the show has progressed, viewers have gotten to see the yearning for companionship beneath her tough exterior. And the actor who plays her, Sabrina Impacciatore, revealed there’s even more about Valentina that hasn’t been shown. The actor broke down a few deleted scenes from The White Lotus Season 2 that delved into Valentina’s backstory.
Elite Daily
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse’s Red Carpet Debut Was 4 Years In The Making
Edward Cullen and Batman may prefer the dark, but Robert Pattinson is ready to shine a light on his love life. Though it’s been public knowledge that the actor has been in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse for years now, the two lovebirds are notoriously private. In their four years together, they never walked a red carpet as a couple, but that finally changed recently. The two surprised everyone by posing for the cameras at a fashion show, and these photos of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s red carpet debut are gorgeous.
Elite Daily
SNL Finally Gave Nick Kids A Kenan & Kel Reunion... A With Dark Twist
Saturday Night Live had an extra-special treat for every ’90s kid in its Dec. 3 episode. In its standout sketch, longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his old comedy partner Kel Mitchell to reprise their Kenan & Kel roles over 25 years after the beloved Nickelodeon sitcom premiered. But this probably wasn’t the Kenan & Kel reunion episode fans were expecting. Thanks to a dramatic performance by Keke Palmer, Saturday Night Live’s Kenan & Kel reunion ended with a dark twist.
Elite Daily
BTS’ Jin Is Expected To Begin His Military Service Very Soon
Jin is getting ready to enlist. In October, the group’s agency, BigHit Music, announced Jin would be the first member of BTS to begin his mandatory military service in the South Korean army following the release of his first solo single. Jin’s song “The Astronaut” dropped on Oct. 28, and BigHit is now providing an update on his military service.
Comments / 0