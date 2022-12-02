ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike

Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Professor of Biology and Chemistry, Jackson College. John Denney, Superintendent, Hanover-Horton Schools. Corbin Saint, General Manager, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Four Earn All-State Volleyball Honors

Momo Hampton. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (December 5, 2022 4:08 PM) The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its all-state volleyball listings for 2022. The teams include four players from Jackson County. Here are the players listed on the all-state teams – first, second, third teams and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

With county support in hand, Lansing Township to vote on a debt-elimination plan

(This story has been updated to include information not originally provided to City Pulse. The previous story said a deal had been reached between successors to developers Mike Eyde and the township overpayments due to the successors. The story has been updated to say the deal is pending. Also, the earlier version of the story said the township still needs to repay $3 million in overcharged taxes, but Treasurer Kathy Rogers said those reimbursements have been made.)
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, December 5, 2022

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Aaron Dimick, People for the Parks & Trails. Lisa Schweizer, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. Mark Carpenter & Rachel Bean, Marshall Motors Hot Rod Elves. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 5, 2022

Columbia Central 63, Concord 59: Derek Sanders scored 30 points, and Chase Strasser and Gavin Zuver each scored nine points to lead the Golden Eagles (1-0). Anthony Evans scored 22 points and Mekhi Wingfield tallied 15 points for Concord. The score was tied at halftime, but CCHS broke out in the second half leading 57-44 with just over two and a half minutes to play. The Yellow Jackets (0-1) outscored CCHS 15-6 down the stretch, but could not catch the Golden Eagles in the home loss.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
concordchronicle.net

Learning continues despite cyber attack

On November 11th, both Jackson and Hillsdale County schools experienced a cyber attack that shut down all internet services for a few weeks. Even without the internet and electronics, the Concord Community teachers thrived under pressure and continued teaching. Some teachers used this to their advantage by doing hands-on learning...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
COLDWATER, MI
WLNS

Sparrow hospital strained by respiratory cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual lately. Officials said more and more people are coming for nonlife-threatening conditions and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Instead of going to the ER For a sore throat, fever, or any other minor […]
LANSING, MI

