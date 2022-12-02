Read full article on original website
State News
The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike
Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
jtv.tv
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Professor of Biology and Chemistry, Jackson College. John Denney, Superintendent, Hanover-Horton Schools. Corbin Saint, General Manager, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley...
jtv.tv
Four Earn All-State Volleyball Honors
Momo Hampton. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (December 5, 2022 4:08 PM) The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its all-state volleyball listings for 2022. The teams include four players from Jackson County. Here are the players listed on the all-state teams – first, second, third teams and...
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
lansingcitypulse.com
With county support in hand, Lansing Township to vote on a debt-elimination plan
(This story has been updated to include information not originally provided to City Pulse. The previous story said a deal had been reached between successors to developers Mike Eyde and the township overpayments due to the successors. The story has been updated to say the deal is pending. Also, the earlier version of the story said the township still needs to repay $3 million in overcharged taxes, but Treasurer Kathy Rogers said those reimbursements have been made.)
$750M investment in Portage Pfizer facility brings 300 more jobs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its representatives from Pfizer to announce a new $750 million investment in its Kalamazoo facility.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
jtv.tv
Monday, December 5, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Aaron Dimick, People for the Parks & Trails. Lisa Schweizer, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. Mark Carpenter & Rachel Bean, Marshall Motors Hot Rod Elves. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The...
WILX-TV
Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Detroit News
Clinton County prosecutor fined for violations, nearly held in contempt by judge
St. Johns — The Clinton County Prosecutor's Office has been fined more than a thousand dollars for the second time in four months — something several experts said is highly unusual — for refusing to provide evidence to defense attorneys in a sexual assault case. Some members...
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 5, 2022
Columbia Central 63, Concord 59: Derek Sanders scored 30 points, and Chase Strasser and Gavin Zuver each scored nine points to lead the Golden Eagles (1-0). Anthony Evans scored 22 points and Mekhi Wingfield tallied 15 points for Concord. The score was tied at halftime, but CCHS broke out in the second half leading 57-44 with just over two and a half minutes to play. The Yellow Jackets (0-1) outscored CCHS 15-6 down the stretch, but could not catch the Golden Eagles in the home loss.
WWMTCw
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Michigan priest accused of stealing $830,000 from 3 other priests
DEWITT, MI -- A priest who worked as the director of the St. Francis Retreat Center in DeWitt has been charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office with embezzlement and several other crimes after he allegedly stole $830,000 from a trio of retired priests who lived at the center.
concordchronicle.net
Learning continues despite cyber attack
On November 11th, both Jackson and Hillsdale County schools experienced a cyber attack that shut down all internet services for a few weeks. Even without the internet and electronics, the Concord Community teachers thrived under pressure and continued teaching. Some teachers used this to their advantage by doing hands-on learning...
wtvbam.com
Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
Sparrow hospital strained by respiratory cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual lately. Officials said more and more people are coming for nonlife-threatening conditions and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Instead of going to the ER For a sore throat, fever, or any other minor […]
