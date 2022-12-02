ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KGW

Flu deaths reach 13 in Washington, nearly doubling in one week

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,300 new flu cases from Nov. 20-26, more than double the rate in late October. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
SPOKANE, WA
Crosscut

Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon

Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

NWS: More Snow On the Way

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will remain in a snowy weather pattern for the next seven to 10 days. The forecast through Wednesday will feature periods of light snow, mainly over north Idaho. Thursday through the weekend will include two or three storm systems capable of light to locally moderate snow.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday

Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington

BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
IDAHO STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA

