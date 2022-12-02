Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Washington health officials say flu deaths, hospitalizations on the rise
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Health says that flu hospitalizations are at the highest rate seen in 10 years. Combined with other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV, it's straining hospitals already at emergency capacity. "This is turning out to be rather severe flu year in Washington State,"...
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
What are the Biggest Disasters Washington State Could Ever Face?
Washington State has always been a relatively safe place to live to avoid certain disasters but there are a few that could still happen. What are the worst disasters that could happen in the State of Washington?. Washington, the Supposedly Safe State. I remember growing up my Grandfather would explain...
KGW
Flu deaths reach 13 in Washington, nearly doubling in one week
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,300 new flu cases from Nov. 20-26, more than double the rate in late October. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
q13fox.com
Driver fined nearly $600 for driving with snow-covered windshield in Washington state
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers fined a driver in Kitsap County $553 and cited them for negligent driving for failing to clear the snow from their windshield. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared an image on Twitter of only a tiny portion of the windshield having been cleared. The rest was covered in several inches of snow and ice.
Chronicle
Legal Weed in Washington Turns 10; What Challenges Lie Ahead in the Next Decade?
When a couple of hundred enthusiasts and activists gathered at the Space Needle 10 years ago to celebrate Washington's decriminalization of marijuana (and flout the law prohibiting public consumption), there was underlying anxiety over whether the federal government was going to come and shut everything down. Today, with 21 states...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
koze.com
NWS: More Snow On the Way
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will remain in a snowy weather pattern for the next seven to 10 days. The forecast through Wednesday will feature periods of light snow, mainly over north Idaho. Thursday through the weekend will include two or three storm systems capable of light to locally moderate snow.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Chronicle
Washington State Transportation Commission to Discuss Road Usage Charge, Other Issues
The Washington State Transportation Commission will hold a meeting on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 during which it will discuss several topics, including traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program and approaches to addressing fuel funding shortfalls for Washington State Ferries. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. both...
koze.com
NWS: Light Snow Overnight Into Monday; More Snow Tuesday & Again Thursday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will experience periods of snow this week as temperatures remain at or below average. The Thursday snow event has the potential to produce amounts of four inches or more in northeast/north-central Washington and far north Idaho. This afternoon...
FOX 28 Spokane
Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday
Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington
BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
