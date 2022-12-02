Read full article on original website
Georgia DNR Recommends Hunting and Fishing Licenses as Gifts for Outdoor Enthusiast, Includes Year-Round Outdoor Recreation Opportunities
No need to go to the stores – gift them a hunting or fishing (or combo) license to help them enjoy the wild places they love, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. A youth license, a lifetime license or an annual hunting or...
Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia
There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
GEMA/HS: Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia Begins December 5
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is preparing for Winter Weather Preparedness Week on Dec. 5-9. Georgians will be encouraged to learn about winter weather threats, review or create a family communications plan and consider what items are best for their Ready kits in preparation for the potential inclement weather this winter.
GDOT: Traffic Impacts for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through December 10
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16, bridge work on I-95, and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. For daily traffic impacts and real-time traffic alerts, please visit Georgia NaviGAtor at www.511ga.org.
