Voll, Sandra
Sandra “Sandy” L. Voll, age 77, of Stevens Point, WI, passed away suddenly after having some health concerns on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. She was born July 30, 1945 in Litchfield, AZ; daughter of Jack and Ruth (Shaw) Voll. Sandy enjoyed...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Calling 911
• Nov. 28 – A Manawa caller on Bridge Street reported that his neighbor’s dog was coming onto his property for the past three years. When confronting his neighbor about this, his neighbor said, “Well, we live in the country.”. • Nov. 28 – A Waupaca caller...
Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022
Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area. This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wisconsin Hunter Bags Buck With Help From An… Emu?
Yep, this is a first for me. According to FOX 11, a Wisconsin hunter was out deer hunting, when an incredibly unlikely visitor decided to join in on the action. Asher Torbeck, an Appleton, Wisconsin native and Waunakee police sergeant told the outlet:. “There is a high fence deer farm...
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
Man missing from Wisconsin Rapids since 1976 identified as murder victim in Montana
A man missing since 1976 has been identified through forensic DNA profiling as a murder victim whose remains were discovered by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago, according to police. A multi-jurisdictional cold case murder investigation is now underway into the death of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who vanished...
Investigation uncovers Fox Valley meth ring, ‘enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County’
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-jurisdictional investigation in and around Fond du Lac County resulted in a $1 million methamphetamine ring, with ties to both Wisconsin and Michigan. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Police Department held a joint press conference with...
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism
Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates
Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
