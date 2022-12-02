ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

Voll, Sandra

Sandra “Sandy” L. Voll, age 77, of Stevens Point, WI, passed away suddenly after having some health concerns on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. She was born July 30, 1945 in Litchfield, AZ; daughter of Jack and Ruth (Shaw) Voll. Sandy enjoyed...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Calling 911

• Nov. 28 – A Manawa caller on Bridge Street reported that his neighbor’s dog was coming onto his property for the past three years. When confronting his neighbor about this, his neighbor said, “Well, we live in the country.”. • Nov. 28 – A Waupaca caller...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
WAUPACA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022

Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WAUSAU, WI
WFRV Local 5

DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area.  This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
MENASHA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

Wisconsin Hunter Bags Buck With Help From An… Emu?

Yep, this is a first for me. According to FOX 11, a Wisconsin hunter was out deer hunting, when an incredibly unlikely visitor decided to join in on the action. Asher Torbeck, an Appleton, Wisconsin native and Waunakee police sergeant told the outlet:. “There is a high fence deer farm...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
cwbradio.com

Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism

Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement

Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates

Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

