Be Your Own Santa event highlights small, local businesses grown through South Bend Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program

Free pancake breakfast, photos with Santa at Ivy Tech South Bend December 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart is hosting a free pancake breakfast on Saturday at its South Bend campus. The breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to noon. During the breakfast, kids can enjoy crafts and visit with Santa, who will be at the event for photo opportunities.
South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand-new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen Center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for childcare, healthcare,...
Unity Gardens holds holiday market, local Christmas shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Unity Gardens is encouraging you to do your Christmas shopping locally this year!. “We want to have like a sustainable, local holiday season,” says Micah Niespodziany, Event Coordinator at Unity Gardens. “We try to do things in a way that is environmentally sound, that we do things that are beneficial for everyone included, we’re here for our community and trying to build our community.”
New South Bend charter school to focus on project-based learning, career paths
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County partnered with Success Academy to launch a new public charter school focused on project-based learning. The headquarters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County on East Sample Street in South Bend will be expanding and undergoing renovations to soon home a brand-new public charter school opening in the fall of 2023.
Connect with local history this holiday season at Copshaholm
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--A lot has changed throughout South Bend’s history, but some things have stood the test of time! The History Museum closes its 125th year anniversary of the mansion with Christmas at Copshaholm. According to Marilyn Thompson, Marketing Director of the History Museum, decorating the house begins on...
Ironworks Ice Rink schedule released
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department released the skating schedule for the new Ironworks Ice Rink near downtown. While guests can pay at the counter, it's recommended to reserve a spot ahead of time to guarantee a slot. Guests can choose from a number of sessions:. Mondays...
Holiday Heroes: Reins of Life
LYDICK, Ind. - ABC57's Holiday Heroes has returned for the holiday season. Throughout December, ABC57 shines a light on the people and charities that go out of their way to help others across Michiana. To start the season of giving, meteorologist Dave Caulfield stopped by Reins of Life, a nonprofit...
Leaf pickup continues in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews with the City of South Bend are continuing the first round of leaf pickups in South Bend neighborhoods. Because of leaves falling early and heavy snow in November, leaf pickup has taken longer than anticipated, according to the city's Department of Public Works. Crews are...
Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson to be held December 10
ELKHART, Ind. - A Celebration of Life will be held for Garvin Roberson at 2 p.m. on December 10 at the North Side Gymnasium, Roberson's brother, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, announced. The public is invited to attend the celebration. The North Side Gymnasium is located at 300 Lawrence St. in...
Indiana Black Expo to host Christmas charity dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is set to host the eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas dinner event for charity. The dinner will be held on Dec. 18 inside the Roosevelt Gym. Proceeds from the event will be donated to local children's charities. Those...
Brown Street closed during daytime traffic in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - A section of Brown Street will be closed to daytime traffic starting Wednesday for cleanup of a church in the 100 block, according to the Town of Middlebury. North Brown Street will be closed between Crystal Valley Drive and Bristol Avenue during the day to keep drivers...
Goshen Theater hosts free showing of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation December 10
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Theater is hosting a free showing of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 7 p.m. on December 10. The bar and concession stand will be open during the film. The movie is rated PG-13. While admission is free, the theater will be accepting donations.
South Bend Police searching for 14-year-old Doris Douglas, last seen December 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Doris Douglas, who was reported as a runaway juvenile and was last seen on December 2 in the area of Adams High School. Douglas is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall,...
South Bend Police investigate viral Facebook video, determine weapon to be fake
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police determined there is no threat to the community after investigating a viral video depicting a man holding a gun and kicking a resident's door multiple times before running away. The weapon seen in the video is fake, officers said. The South Bend Police Department began...
One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
One injured in shooting on North Adams Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on North Adams Street Monday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1100 block of North Adams Street at 9:50 a.m. for the incident. According to police, one person was taken to the...
Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
Fire damages apartment complex on Miami Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A fire damaged an apartment complex on Miami Street Monday, leaving several people displaced, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Crews responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Miami Street. When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing...
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety investigating illegal dumping
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage on the side of the road. The person was seen with the garbage on November 27 in the area of...
Statewide Silver Alert declared for 69-year-old man from Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 69-year-old Martin John Barry, who is missing from Columbia City. Barry was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on Monday. He is described as 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen...
