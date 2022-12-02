WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon was sworn in for his fourth term on Monday morning, Dec. 5. “Over 400 Deputies were sworn in along with Detention Officers, Professional Staff, and VIPER Volunteers. Sheriff McMahon wants to thank every agency that attended and helped cover emergency calls and schools this morning making it possible for our Deputies to be present,” said the NHC Sheriff’s Office in a release.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO