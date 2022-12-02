ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WECT

New Hanover Co. school board to discuss improvement plans at certain schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for improvements at low performing schools is on the agenda for the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The twelve schools identified as low performance for the purposes of the document are Edwin A. Alderman, Blair, College Park, Forest Hills Global, Freeman, Snipes and Wrightsboro Elementary, Holly Shelter, Myrtle Grove and Williston Middle, and International School at Gregory.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Sheriff McMahon sworn in for fourth term

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon was sworn in for his fourth term on Monday morning, Dec. 5. “Over 400 Deputies were sworn in along with Detention Officers, Professional Staff, and VIPER Volunteers. Sheriff McMahon wants to thank every agency that attended and helped cover emergency calls and schools this morning making it possible for our Deputies to be present,” said the NHC Sheriff’s Office in a release.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: No evidence of shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Couny Sheriff’s Office says they are completing their third search of Holly Shelter Middle School, but have have found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured. “This appears to be another swatting call,” the sheriff’s...
WECT

Elizabethtown getting new community center, improvements to park

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown will get a new community center and other improvements thanks to two grants recently awarded to the town. The Town of Elizabethtown announced the improvements in a press release on Tuesday, Dec. 6. “We are grateful for the support of Assistant Secretary of Commerce Kenneth...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for Koen Hester on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the report, Hester is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a black sweat top and bottom. Officials ask anyone who sees him to call 911 and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Military training to take place in Bladen County this month

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) will take part in training exercises this month in preparation for an overseas deployment. Officials say that training events will take place in Elizabethtown and White Lake. Residents of Bladen County may notice military...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

