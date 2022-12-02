Read full article on original website
WECT
New Hanover Co. school board to discuss improvement plans at certain schools
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for improvements at low performing schools is on the agenda for the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The twelve schools identified as low performance for the purposes of the document are Edwin A. Alderman, Blair, College Park, Forest Hills Global, Freeman, Snipes and Wrightsboro Elementary, Holly Shelter, Myrtle Grove and Williston Middle, and International School at Gregory.
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff McMahon sworn in for fourth term
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon was sworn in for his fourth term on Monday morning, Dec. 5. “Over 400 Deputies were sworn in along with Detention Officers, Professional Staff, and VIPER Volunteers. Sheriff McMahon wants to thank every agency that attended and helped cover emergency calls and schools this morning making it possible for our Deputies to be present,” said the NHC Sheriff’s Office in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: No evidence of shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Couny Sheriff’s Office says they are completing their third search of Holly Shelter Middle School, but have have found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured. “This appears to be another swatting call,” the sheriff’s...
WECT
Elizabethtown getting new community center, improvements to park
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown will get a new community center and other improvements thanks to two grants recently awarded to the town. The Town of Elizabethtown announced the improvements in a press release on Tuesday, Dec. 6. “We are grateful for the support of Assistant Secretary of Commerce Kenneth...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County reviewing applications for consultants regarding healthcare providers
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County is one step closer to determining the future of Pender Medical Center. Earlier this year, Pender County Commissioners began to review options as Novant Health’s contract with Pender Medical Center is set to run out in 2023. On Monday night, County...
WECT
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
WECT
New Columbus County commissioners take office, Bullard remains chairman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The winners of the commissioner’s elections in Columbus County took the oath of office and officially took their seats on the board. Commissioner Ricky Bullard was reelected in November, while Scott Floyd and Barbara Featherson are each new members of the board. Absent from...
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WECT
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it has found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured after a phone threat was called in on Tuesday about a possible active shooter near Holly Shelter Middle School. “Law enforcement has lifted the...
WECT
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners members take oath, Rivenbark elected to chair
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Newly-elected Commissioner LeAnn Pierce and re-elected Commissioner Rob Zapple took the oath of office for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Zapple, now beginning his third term on the board, and Pierce, former mayor...
WECT
Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County
SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
WECT
City and County one step closer to finalizing plans for opioid settlement money
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are a step closer to funding new programs to help fight the ongoing opioid epidemic thanks to a partnership that will utilize money from opioid settlement lawsuits. Conversations have been in the works for years on how to...
WECT
Pearl Harbor commemoration events to be hosted on the Battleship North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, multiple commemoration events will be held at the Battleship North Carolina. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club will host a worldwide HAM radio operator event at two stations aboard the battleship.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
WECT
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for Koen Hester on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the report, Hester is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a black sweat top and bottom. Officials ask anyone who sees him to call 911 and...
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WECT
Military training to take place in Bladen County this month
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) will take part in training exercises this month in preparation for an overseas deployment. Officials say that training events will take place in Elizabethtown and White Lake. Residents of Bladen County may notice military...
