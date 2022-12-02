ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 28

Susie Moore Young
3d ago

I’m glad they’re finally catching these criminals. I’m sure there are hundreds more of them too. They all need to rot in prison, I don’t care who they are !!!!

Cindy Kuffer
4d ago

ohmy she was 1 of my favorite news anchor..so sadd! why?her and her husband should have enough money?? they have too be in jail like any fraud person 🙄 😞🙈

James Malenfant
3d ago

It's amazing they thought they'd get away with it. All those loans were completely traceable. Duh!

East Valley Tribune

Bell Bank Park tapping reserves to avoid default

Bell Bank Park operator Legacy Cares received authorization last week to dip into its last $22 million in cash as it scrambles to find a way out of default on a $280 million loan and maintain operations during talks with prospective lenders who might take over its debt and give the park more time to become profitable.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Maricopa County asks judge to toss Kari Lake lawsuit to expedite election records request

Maricopa County is asking a judge to toss that lawsuit from losing gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake requesting public records related to Election Day problems. Lake filed that records request on Nov. 15 and sued days later for not receiving them. Her attorney wants to fast track the case, even though the county would not be required to file a response to the lawsuit until Dec. 19, by normal standards.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in

Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays approaching, doctors expect these numbers to rise. “Over the last two and a half weeks we’ve seen about a 60% increase inpatients hospitalized that carry the disease of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael White, the Chief Clinical Officer at Valleywise Health.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level

We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive

When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors

James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
MESA, AZ
12 News

21-year-old wins Arizona's 'largest' table games jackpot

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man recently won $1.1 million playing blackjack at Gila River Resorts and Casinos. Luis Rodriguez Gomez walked away with his huge jackpot after winning the King of Cards Table Games at the Lone Butte Casino in Chandler. Gila River Resorts said Gomez's jackpot is...
ARIZONA STATE

