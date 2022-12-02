ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom proposes measure to crack down on price gouging by oil companies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a measure to crack down on price gouging by oil companies, and impose penalties on excessive profits that would be refunded to Californians. Newsom's proposal would allow the state to determine an allowable profit margin by oil companies operating in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
5-year-old boy shot by 8-year-old family friend: Police

A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life Sunday after being shot by an 8-year-old family friend inside a Houston home, police said. Three people were detained for questioning following the shooting Saturday afternoon in the Trinity/Houston Gardens neighborhood in east Houston, police said. Commander Jonathan Halliday of the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
UCLA coach Mick Cronin offers Houston volleyball star a job

After watching Houston volleyball star Kate Georgiades crash into a table to keep a rally going in her team's win over South Dakota in the NCAA tournament, UCLA Bruinsmen's basketball coach Mick Cronin decided to offer her a job. Georgiades, the American Athletic Conference libero of the year in 2021,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

