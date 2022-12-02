Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US
Ford’s newly announced EV dealer network will result in the automaker operating one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US. Yesterday, we reported on Ford’s announcement that two-thirds of its dealers are joining the Model e program to sell electric vehicles. The result is that a...
Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models
SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tesla is offering a limited time discount of 6,000 yuan ($859.20) to Chinese buyers on some models from Wednesday through to the end of 2022, a company representative said on Wednesday.
Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November
The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
electrek.co
BrightDrop expansion to Canada kicks off Zevo 600 production as it reveals first customer
GM’s all-electric, last mile delivery division BrightDrop has officially entered the international market with its expansion to Canada, where it already has a major logistics customer lined up. DHL Express Canada joins BrightDrop’s rolodex as its first customer outside of the US and has signed on to electric vans and eCarts to its fleets up North. The company’s expansion is bolstered by its start of Zevo 600 van production at GM’s CAMI production facility in Ontario.
Jalopnik
Toyota Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel
Toyota sees blue skies ahead, Carvana’s third-party sales are looking dicey, and GM wants in on that sweet sweet subscription revenue. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 2, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Forecasts Higher Sales For 2023. Car sales have slowly begun recovering from...
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
electrek.co
Ford Pro advances DHL’s EV rollout with over 2,000 E-Transit electric vans
Ford Pro, the automaker’s software and commercial fleet division, announced today it has entered into a new agreement with logistics leader Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL). The deal is designed to accelerate electric van deployment, starting with Ford supplying over 2,000 E-Transit EV vans to DHL by the end of 2023.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
electrek.co
Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025
Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
electrek.co
Toyota to launch five new ‘Bz’ BEVs in Europe as it works toward 50% EV sales by 2030
During Toyota’s annual Kenshiki Forum, the Japanese automaker outlined a hardened strategy for electrification in Europe, which will include five additional fully-electric models to join the bZ4X overseas by 2026. Toyota hopes these BEV options will accelerate its sales goal of being 50% electric by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.
electrek.co
Two thirds of Ford dealers are joining the Model e program – but the other third won’t sell any EVs until 2027
Following Ford’s National Dealer Meeting in September, every dealership (almost 3,000 total) had the option to enroll in the company’s new Model e business. The program allows Ford dealers to invest in the future and become part of the automaker’s “revolutionary” electric vehicle transformation. Ford’s...
electrek.co
Tesla says it is adding radar in its cars next month amid self-driving suite concerns
Tesla told the FCC that it plans to market a new radar starting next month. The move raises even more concerns about potentially needed updates to its hardware suite to achieve the promised self-driving capability. Since 2016, Tesla has claimed that all its vehicles produced going forward have “all the...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) achieves record deliveries in China, but reportedly slows down output [Updated]
Tesla (TSLA) achieved record deliveries and exports in China in November with over 100,000 China-made vehicles in a single month. However, reports are suggesting that Tesla is now slowing down its production output at Gigafactory Shanghai due to lower demand in China. Update: Tesla China is now denying the reports...
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
electrek.co
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin in ‘total chaos,’ says worker in report about labor issues
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is reportedly in “total chaos,” according to a factory employee talking to Wired in a report highlighting labor issues at the factory. The automaker is currently trying to simultaneously ramp up production at Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, both massive factories by any standard. Tesla...
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
electrek.co
Dual Motor Polestar 2 gets improved performance via $1,200 OTA update
According to news from Polestar this morning, North American 2 owners can now access a performance software update that permanently bolsters the horsepower and torque of their EV. The automaker also says those who purchase the upgrade should see increases to the EV’s mid-range acceleration. Until the Polestar 3...
electrek.co
Ford F-150 Lightning EVs deployed in US National Forests for new pilot program
After unveiling its fully electric F-150 Lightning, Ford’s EV pickup is establishing itself as a true competitor in the truck market. The electric truck is now making a historic debut as the US Forest Service (USFS) begins transitioning its fleet of around 17,000 gas-powered cars to zero-emission EVs. Ford...
electrek.co
New V2X program will study how bidirectional EV charging can lower utility costs
Bidirectional charging allows EV owners to use energy from their car batteries to power their homes or send the energy back to the grid. The innovative technology can save EV drivers money on utility costs while helping lower electricity demand during peak periods. How bidirectional EV charging can bring down...
electrek.co
Ram teases electric truck a month ahead of debut, giving a glimpse into the ‘future of Ram’
What does the future of Ram Trucks look like? We will find out in less than a month when Ram unveils its highly anticipated electric truck. But in the meantime, the automaker is giving us a glimpse into the “fierce, slick, heroic” design that will shape the future of the company.
