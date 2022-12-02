ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November

The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
electrek.co

BrightDrop expansion to Canada kicks off Zevo 600 production as it reveals first customer

GM’s all-electric, last mile delivery division BrightDrop has officially entered the international market with its expansion to Canada, where it already has a major logistics customer lined up. DHL Express Canada joins BrightDrop’s rolodex as its first customer outside of the US and has signed on to electric vans and eCarts to its fleets up North. The company’s expansion is bolstered by its start of Zevo 600 van production at GM’s CAMI production facility in Ontario.
Jalopnik

Toyota Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

Toyota sees blue skies ahead, Carvana’s third-party sales are looking dicey, and GM wants in on that sweet sweet subscription revenue. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 2, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Forecasts Higher Sales For 2023. Car sales have slowly begun recovering from...
electrek.co

Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250

The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
electrek.co

Ford Pro advances DHL’s EV rollout with over 2,000 E-Transit electric vans

Ford Pro, the automaker’s software and commercial fleet division, announced today it has entered into a new agreement with logistics leader Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL). The deal is designed to accelerate electric van deployment, starting with Ford supplying over 2,000 E-Transit EV vans to DHL by the end of 2023.
electrek.co

New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive

There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
electrek.co

Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025

Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
electrek.co

Toyota to launch five new ‘Bz’ BEVs in Europe as it works toward 50% EV sales by 2030

During Toyota’s annual Kenshiki Forum, the Japanese automaker outlined a hardened strategy for electrification in Europe, which will include five additional fully-electric models to join the bZ4X overseas by 2026. Toyota hopes these BEV options will accelerate its sales goal of being 50% electric by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.
electrek.co

Tesla says it is adding radar in its cars next month amid self-driving suite concerns

Tesla told the FCC that it plans to market a new radar starting next month. The move raises even more concerns about potentially needed updates to its hardware suite to achieve the promised self-driving capability. Since 2016, Tesla has claimed that all its vehicles produced going forward have “all the...
Aviation International News

MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells

After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
electrek.co

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin in ‘total chaos,’ says worker in report about labor issues

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is reportedly in “total chaos,” according to a factory employee talking to Wired in a report highlighting labor issues at the factory. The automaker is currently trying to simultaneously ramp up production at Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, both massive factories by any standard. Tesla...
electrek.co

The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
electrek.co

Dual Motor Polestar 2 gets improved performance via $1,200 OTA update

According to news from Polestar this morning, North American 2 owners can now access a performance software update that permanently bolsters the horsepower and torque of their EV. The automaker also says those who purchase the upgrade should see increases to the EV’s mid-range acceleration. Until the Polestar 3...
electrek.co

Ford F-150 Lightning EVs deployed in US National Forests for new pilot program

After unveiling its fully electric F-150 Lightning, Ford’s EV pickup is establishing itself as a true competitor in the truck market. The electric truck is now making a historic debut as the US Forest Service (USFS) begins transitioning its fleet of around 17,000 gas-powered cars to zero-emission EVs. Ford...
electrek.co

New V2X program will study how bidirectional EV charging can lower utility costs

Bidirectional charging allows EV owners to use energy from their car batteries to power their homes or send the energy back to the grid. The innovative technology can save EV drivers money on utility costs while helping lower electricity demand during peak periods. How bidirectional EV charging can bring down...

