Connecticut State

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as damages owed to Sandy Hook families total nearly $1.5B: report

By Julia Shapero, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a series of defamation trials resulted in him owing nearly $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, The Washington Post reported.

Jones reportedly listed his assets at between $1 million and $10 million and his debts at between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the Post.

A Connecticut jury in October ordered Jones to pay $965 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 15 relatives of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The families sued Jones for spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that the shooting — which left 26 people, including 20 young children, dead — was a hoax staged by the U.S. government.

Earlier in the year, a Texas jury awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages.

In Connecticut, Jones also filed a notice Friday saying his bankruptcy filing halts all proceedings in that case. A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Friday morning in the Connecticut case on a motion by the Sandy Hook families to attach the assets of Jones and his company to secure money for the damages awards.

The families’ motion to secure Jones’ assets also asks the Connecticut judge to bar Jones from transferring or disposing of any of his assets without the permission of the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

