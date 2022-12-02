ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Strong wind continues, snow squalls possible in higher terrain Friday

By BROOKE NEVINS brooke.nevins@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kch6z_0jVDCGVG00

Strong winds are expected to continue in the foothills and plains surrounding Denver Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Friday could see a high near 53 with wind speeds as high as 45 mph near the urban area. Until 5 p.m. Friday, a high wind warning will be in place for the Front Range foothills to the Wyoming border and down to the Palmer Divide, which could see speeds up to 70 mph.

Eastern Boulder and Jefferson counties and the western suburbs of Denver were added to the high wind warning zone Thursday night, the NWS said.

Winds could cause scattered power outages, low visibility from dust and dangerous travel for "high-profile" vehicles like semi-trucks, RVs and box trucks.

The NWS urged drivers to prepare for possible snow squalls along the Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 corridors Friday morning. Snow and blowing snow can lead to extremely poor visibility.

The National Weather Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west northwest wind 24-31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Mild, dry high near 56 Monday

Denver could be in for another mostly mild week, with sunny skies and mild highs in the upper 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Monday could see a high near 56 with sun and winds blowing as high as 16 mph, while a high near 50 is forecast for Tuesday with similar conditions.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Winter storm warning: Dam road and parts of I70 closed; strong winds, heavy snowfall to bring whiteout conditions, hazardous driving Friday

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive new information about the weather and road closures. Mountain passes in Summit County could see up to a foot of snow before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and strong winds are expected to bring low visibility and dangerous driving conditions, according to National Weather Service Reports.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. MUSIC Dec. 6: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St., Buena Vista, $30-$45; davidarkenstone.com. Dec. 7: Holly & Ivy — Presented by Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Cherokee Trail High School, 25901 E....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

November market slows for Denver real estate

Denver's home sales market continued the "slow down" trend seen for the last couple months in November, according to the most recent Market Trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. But then again, real estate tends to slow in November and December as thoughts turn to holidays and shopping, experts agree. Inventory levels continue to return to normal, and are actually more than double the number of homes...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lisabeth Castle chosen as Denver's next independent monitor

Denver's Citizen Oversight Board chose local defense attorney Lisabeth Castle to head the Office of the Independent Monitor. The office serves as the watchdog body for Denver's law enforcement agencies. It monitors investigations of Denver’s safety officers, makes recommendations about discipline and policy to the city’s manager of safety and monitors investigations of citizen complaints about safety officer misconduct.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Commemorating Denver 'cow town' history imperative | GABEL

Three rail lines once lay parallel to the South Platte River, and it was there that corrals were built, and the Denver Union Stock Yards Company opened for business in 1881. Iron latches to connect gates to railcars for unloading were hand forged by men who may not have considered themselves artisans, but who were, for iron sharpens iron.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Englewood's Charles Hay World School closes Monday due to threat

The Charles Hay World School in Englewood closed Monday because of a threat received overnight, according to the school's website. No other schools have received threats, according to the statement, but all Englewood Schools will have increased security as a precaution. "The decision has been made to close Charles Hay World School only to allow for thorough investigation of the threat," said the school's statement. The school said it and the district will continue to communicate with families throughout the day. It does not include other details. The Denver Gazette has reached out to police and district spokespeople. Charles Hay is a public school for kindergarten through sixth grade with an International Baccalaureate program. It has about 400 students, according to the website.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU Boulder Leeds report predicts record Colorado employment levels in 2023

Colorado's economy looks strong heading into 2023, with record employment levels in 2022 expected to continue in the next 12 months and several strong industries here to propel the state through recession worries, according to a 2023 Colorado Business Economic Outlook by University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School. This year is expected to be a record for employment, so the state is likely to sustain job growth into 2023, according to the report released Monday. Colorado is expected to gain 57,100 jobs, an increase of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy