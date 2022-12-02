Denver weather: Strong wind continues, snow squalls possible in higher terrain Friday

Strong winds are expected to continue in the foothills and plains surrounding Denver Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Friday could see a high near 53 with wind speeds as high as 45 mph near the urban area. Until 5 p.m. Friday, a high wind warning will be in place for the Front Range foothills to the Wyoming border and down to the Palmer Divide, which could see speeds up to 70 mph.

Eastern Boulder and Jefferson counties and the western suburbs of Denver were added to the high wind warning zone Thursday night, the NWS said.

Winds could cause scattered power outages, low visibility from dust and dangerous travel for "high-profile" vehicles like semi-trucks, RVs and box trucks.

The NWS urged drivers to prepare for possible snow squalls along the Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 corridors Friday morning. Snow and blowing snow can lead to extremely poor visibility.

The National Weather Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west northwest wind 24-31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.