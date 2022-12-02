ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbSrq_0jVDCCyM00

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got an itch, scratch it, and if you’ve got a lottery ticket that’s scratchable, scratch it, but don’t lose it because you might just have $1 million in your hands.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize was claimed in the east-central Texas city of Brenham. The resident claimed the top prize from the scratch ticket game 500X.

This ticket was purchased at an AM PM Express on Main Street in Brenham; the winner chose to remain anonymous.

“This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes,” the lottery said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Brenham resident claims $1 million lottery ticket

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham resident just struck gold and won the lottery. The winning $1 million ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X was purchased at AM PM Express right on Main Street. This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million, according to...
BRENHAM, TX
CW33

How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

An East Texan is Still on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Here’s when to expect rain this week & weekend in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready for a warm and rainy December week in North Texas? Well if you’re not, gear up because that’s what you’re going to get!. To get things started, Tuesday is set to be warm and muggy with some light rain possible in North Texas during the afternoon hours. Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says is in store for the region during the day, “Mostly cloudy skies are forecast today with a few rain showers possible in North Texas mainly during the afternoon. Most areas will remain dry during the daytime with highs in the 70s.”
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy