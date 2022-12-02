ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Survey says Dallas Cowboys fans are the most easily offended fans in the NFL

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8Vq8_0jVDC9PQ00

DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it: sports can be a really sore subject for a lot of people, especially for Dallas Cowboys fans.

That’s according to a new survey from NJ.bet. They surveyed more than 1,100 NFL fans to determine which players, coaches and fanbases are the rudest and most easily offended in the league.

Officials say that half of the people they surveyed were men, 48% were women and 2% were transgender. The average age of a respondent was 40 years old.

So how did America’s team hold up? Well, according to the study, their fans were named the most easily offended fan base in the entire league. Hopefully, we don’t offend them by saying that.

Coaches and players were also namedropped in this survey. Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was named the 3rd most thin-skinned coach in the league and Dak Prescott was named the 5th most easily offended quarterback in the league.

Cowboys fans were also named some of the rudest fans in the entire NFL, ranking as the third rudest fan base in the entire league. That is certainly not a good look.

Respondents said some of the rudest fan behaviors included:

  1. Standing up/blocking view
  2. Getting drunk
  3. Cutting in line
  4. Heckling
  5. Blocking aisle
  6. Not attending to children
  7. Using profanity
  8. Stealing seats or “squatting”
  9. Always leaving seat
  10. Talking on phone

For the full report, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined

Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 reasons Odell Beckham Jr needs to sign with the Cowboys over Giants, Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his free agency to three teams. He’s visiting with the Cowboys on Monday, and here’s why he ought to sign with them. Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency is poised to come to a conclusion, finally, mid-week. Before then, he meets with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after previously meeting with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in senior film

Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell helped Bergen Catholic win a second state title this year. He was an incredibly disruptive player in the middle throughout his career, and his senior film highlights that.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colts' Stephon Gilmore picks Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

OBJ to Cowboys 3-Step Visit Plan Includes Luka & Dak

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday. A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Punishment Decision

If you watched the Colts-Cowboys game on Sunday night, you may have missed that Tony Pollard was the starting running back for the Cowboys. Usually, Ezekiel Elliott comes out with the starters when he's healthy before Pollard comes in but that was not the case in this one. Owner Jerry...
KDAF

KDAF

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy