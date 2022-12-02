ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Arland Bruce IV Leaving Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
 4 days ago

Sophomore Receiver Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A wild week of roster movement for Iowa Football kept on rolling  Friday morning. Receiver Arland Bruce IV announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, making it four Hawkeye transfers in as many days.

Bruce IV joined fellow receiver Keagan Johnson , quarterback Alex Padilla and offensive lineman Josh Volk in departing the program. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara joined it Thursday night.

"I am extremely grateful for (Iowa) coach (Kirk) Ferentz and coach (Kelton) Copeland taking a chance on a young kid from Olathe, KS, trying to pursue his dreams," Bruce IV wrote in his statement. "To all of my coaches, teammates, training staff and Hawkeye Nation, thank you for the support you've shown in the past two years. I've learned a lot about myself and built bonds that will truly last a lifetime.

"After much thought and prayer, I am entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining."

Bruce IV (5-10, 198) played as a true freshman in 2021, helping Iowa win 10 games and the Big Ten West Division. He caught 25 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 10 times for 65 yards and three scores in his first college season.

In 11 games this fall, Bruce hauled in 19 balls for 187 yards and a TD, and carrying the ball 12 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 6.5 yards on 19 punt returns, which ranked sixth in the Big Ten.

Overall, Iowa's offense showed little life the last two seasons. It finished the '22 regular season ranked 123 out of 131 FBS programs nationally in scoring (17.4 points per game). It was 130 in total offense (255.4 yards per game).

The departures of Johnson and Bruce IV leave the Hawkeyes with four scholarship receivers (Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines, Brody Brecht, Jacob Bostick) on their current roster. Ragaini could return for a sixth season if he chooses. Vines is a third-year sophomore, Brecht is a redshirt freshman and Bostick is a true freshman.

Iowa has secured three known verbal commitments from wideouts in the 2023 recruiting class.  Marion's Alex Mota, Jarriett Buie from Florida and Missouri's Dayton Howard have pledged to be Hawkeyes and were scheduled to sign letters of intent later this month.

Rivals ranked Bruce IV as a four-star prospect coming out of Ankeny (IA) High, where he played his final season. He moved to Iowa for his senior campaign because of the uncertainty about his Olathe (KS) North squad playing during the COVID pandemic.

Bruce IV also reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois. He committed to Iowa in April of 2020.

247Sports

Swarmcast: Jestin Jacobs, several others depart Iowa's program, where do the Hawkeyes go from here?

The Transfer Portal first must taketh before it giveth. Well, kind of. Iowa has Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara committed, but the Hawkeyes also lost several pieces on Monday, including linebacker Jestin Jacobs. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt break it all down, what it means for the 2023 team, identify some of the targets that Iowa is pursuing in the portal and much, much more. It's going to be a crazy month of coverage, so let's get it started.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience

If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State names next offensive coordinator

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz reveals first impressions from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara

Kirk Ferentz talked about what he’s seen from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Ann Arbor recently and is making quite the impression on Ferentz. Ferentz appreciates the deep tradition at Michigan. He was especially impressed with with McNamara’s leadership abilities on and off the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

No. 2 Iowa Wins 18th Straight Over Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi’s 9-2 victory over No. 9 Sam Schuyler propelled the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to an 18-15 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series victory over No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the dual tied 15-15, Cassioppi had...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Murray racks up national, Big Ten honors

(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named the ESPN Men’s National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Murray helped the Hawkeyes to a win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, exploding for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four 3-pointers and two blocked shots.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Live Results: Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Iowa State

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 7 Iowa State at 1:33 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday in the annual Cy-Hawk series. Both squads come into Sunday’s dual at 5-0 on the season. The Hawkeyes have won the last 17 matchups against the...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Chris Street’s Parents Remember Son’s Final Game Vs. Duke [WATCH]

The Iowa men's basketball team is getting ready to play the Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. The game will be nationally televised and be played at Madison Square Garden. While none of the current Iowa players were even born when Chris Street played at Iowa, you better believe they all know his name. Street's final game at Iowa was a road game at Duke on January 16th, 1993. Just three days later the Iowa basketball star died on the streets of Iowa City. Chris' parents, Mike and Patty Street, talked with the Des Moines Register about their memories of their son's final game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

There goes another perfectly good cornfield

Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HUXLEY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Caitlin Clark breaks Big Ten triple-double record as Iowa women’s basketball blows out Wisconsin

Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Caitlin Clark earned her seventh career triple-double to break the Big Ten record on Sunday. The West Des Moines native put up 22 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes and 45 seconds to help Iowa to a 102-71 win over Wisconsin. Former Hawkeye Sam Logic previously held the conference’s triple-double record with six.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
AMES, IA
