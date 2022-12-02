Arland Bruce IV Leaving Iowa Football

Sophomore Receiver Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A wild week of roster movement for Iowa Football kept on rolling Friday morning. Receiver Arland Bruce IV announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, making it four Hawkeye transfers in as many days.

Bruce IV joined fellow receiver Keagan Johnson , quarterback Alex Padilla and offensive lineman Josh Volk in departing the program. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara joined it Thursday night.

"I am extremely grateful for (Iowa) coach (Kirk) Ferentz and coach (Kelton) Copeland taking a chance on a young kid from Olathe, KS, trying to pursue his dreams," Bruce IV wrote in his statement. "To all of my coaches, teammates, training staff and Hawkeye Nation, thank you for the support you've shown in the past two years. I've learned a lot about myself and built bonds that will truly last a lifetime.

"After much thought and prayer, I am entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining."

Bruce IV (5-10, 198) played as a true freshman in 2021, helping Iowa win 10 games and the Big Ten West Division. He caught 25 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 10 times for 65 yards and three scores in his first college season.

In 11 games this fall, Bruce hauled in 19 balls for 187 yards and a TD, and carrying the ball 12 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 6.5 yards on 19 punt returns, which ranked sixth in the Big Ten.

Overall, Iowa's offense showed little life the last two seasons. It finished the '22 regular season ranked 123 out of 131 FBS programs nationally in scoring (17.4 points per game). It was 130 in total offense (255.4 yards per game).

The departures of Johnson and Bruce IV leave the Hawkeyes with four scholarship receivers (Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines, Brody Brecht, Jacob Bostick) on their current roster. Ragaini could return for a sixth season if he chooses. Vines is a third-year sophomore, Brecht is a redshirt freshman and Bostick is a true freshman.

Iowa has secured three known verbal commitments from wideouts in the 2023 recruiting class. Marion's Alex Mota, Jarriett Buie from Florida and Missouri's Dayton Howard have pledged to be Hawkeyes and were scheduled to sign letters of intent later this month.

Rivals ranked Bruce IV as a four-star prospect coming out of Ankeny (IA) High, where he played his final season. He moved to Iowa for his senior campaign because of the uncertainty about his Olathe (KS) North squad playing during the COVID pandemic.

Bruce IV also reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois. He committed to Iowa in April of 2020.