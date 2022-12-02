ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago
Story at a glance

  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.
  • The affected products were made on July 13, 2022, and include one-pound chubs each of Jet High Prairie Meats Summer Sausage (lot code 220715) and Fantasma’s Finest Summer Sausage (lot code 220715).
  • No confirmed adverse reactions due to consumption have been reported.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.

The FSIS said the fully cooked sausage may contain “extraneous materials, specifically plastic.” No recall was requested since the products are no longer available for purchase.

The affected products were made on July 13, 2022, and include one-pound chubs each of Jet High Prairie Meats Summer Sausage (lot code 220715) and Fantasma’s Finest Summer Sausage (lot code 220715).

The affected items, which have the establishment number “EST. 31865,” were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri as well as several other locations via online sales.

(USDA/FSIS)

Health officials say the problem was discovered after the FSIS received a complaint from a customer saying there was clear plastic in their packages of summer sausage.

No confirmed adverse reactions due to consumption have been reported.

Anyone who has the affected products with the above information on the packaging is urged to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

For questions or concerns, you can contact the company at (816) 845-9278, or via email.

You can also get in touch with USDA FSIS health officials via live chat, or by calling their Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854). You can also email MPHotline@usda.gov.

Teresa Rao
4d ago

what is it with plastic materials found in foods lately quite suspicious !!!

