ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: Festive DMV events light up first weekend of December

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Festive celebrations were on display throughout the DMV this weekend. In Alexandria, the Potomac River was shining brightly in Christmas colors Saturday for the 22nd Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon. More than 50 boats took part in the one-mile cruise. Dockside...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

'This is a critical area': Montgomery Co. schools continues to face psychologist shortage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At schools across the nation and in the DMV, mental health positions remain unfilled. "This is a critical area that we've seen particularly with the emotional, behavioral needs of our students," said Jessica Baxter, Director of Public Information for Montgomery County Public Schools. Baxter...
WJLA

20-year-old identified after being fatally shot in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in D.C. Sunday night, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, according to MPD. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1 dead after car crashed into cement truck in Frederick County, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Thurmont man is dead after he collided with a cement truck in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MDSP). At about 6:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick for a report of a two-vehicle crash, a report said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

LIST | Dec. 9-11: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Need something to do this weekend in the DMV? Here are some events to look out for!. African-American History Tour -- US Navy Memorial Plaza 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 7th Annual Fundraiser & Awards Celebration -- True Reformer Building 1200 U St NW, Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy