FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
WJLA
PHOTOS | 'Paddle The DMV' group spreads holiday cheer along the Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — This weekend, the North Pole came to the Potomac River!. At least 30 people in a paddleboarding group, "Paddle The DMV," dressed up in festive costumes and circled Theodore Roosevelt Island spreading holiday cheer to D.C. The group is sponsored by local realtor Lindsay Underwood, "Santa's...
WJLA
DC councilmembers to introduce measure Tuesday for free Metrobus service
WASHINGTON (7News) — Big decisions are on the table regarding Metrobus fares. D.C. leaders are expected to introduce a measure Tuesday to make Metrobuses free for all residents. The legislation would also expand overnight bus service on the 12 most-used bus routes so riders can catch a bus 24...
WJLA
Gun store employee charged with shooting at Montgomery County officer on proactive patrol
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A gun store employee, Andrew S. Raymond, has been charged with shooting at a Montgomery County Police officer in an unmarked car early Tuesday morning in Rockville. After a recent surge in gun store robberies, Montgomery County Police officers have been on proactive duty...
WJLA
ATF joins Montgomery and Anne Arundel police investigating spike in gun store robberies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After five gun store burglaries and attempted burglaries in 10 days, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with Montgomery County and Anne Arundel County police departments to investigate the crimes. Investigators from the three departments are working to identify the...
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WJLA
'We're all frustrated' | Anne Arundel schools responds to ongoing bus issues
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Schools finally agreed to an interview with Project Baltimore after a Fox45 News report showed students walking to school along highways that don’t have sidewalks. Project Baltimore went to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration building to speak with Superintendent...
WJLA
'It makes us unique' | Arlington neighbors hang matching signs of positivity on homes
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — If you drive through the Lyon Park neighborhood, you’ll notice something similar about the homes. They all have words of positivity hanging from their homes. “It makes us unique right?” one neighbor said. Rachel Burns is behind the signs after she built one...
WJLA
27 bikeway projects underway in Montgomery County as part of Vision Zero Initiative
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It is that time of year when transportation officials in the region are taking a close look at dark roads and drivers enjoying too much holiday spirit behind the wheel. The campaign in Montgomery County known as Vision Zero has kicked it up a...
WJLA
Alsobrooks on combating crime, bringing FBI headquarters & Commanders to Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is starting her second term in office. Alsobrooks along with a new 11-member council were sworn into office in the county's inaugural ceremony on Monday. Alsobrooks joined 7News in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about her...
WJLA
SEE IT: Festive DMV events light up first weekend of December
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Festive celebrations were on display throughout the DMV this weekend. In Alexandria, the Potomac River was shining brightly in Christmas colors Saturday for the 22nd Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon. More than 50 boats took part in the one-mile cruise. Dockside...
WJLA
'This is a critical area': Montgomery Co. schools continues to face psychologist shortage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At schools across the nation and in the DMV, mental health positions remain unfilled. "This is a critical area that we've seen particularly with the emotional, behavioral needs of our students," said Jessica Baxter, Director of Public Information for Montgomery County Public Schools. Baxter...
WJLA
20-year-old identified after being fatally shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in D.C. Sunday night, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, according to MPD. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush suffering from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
Prayer vigil held at Loudoun Co. shopping center that was vandalized with racist graffiti
SOUTH RIDING, Va. (7News) — A prayer vigil began at 7 p.m. on Monday at the South Riding Shopping Center in Loudoun County following racist graffiti in the area. On Sunday, community members began to clean up the graffiti that included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic symbols, and more that were on display for multiple days.
WJLA
1 dead after car crashed into cement truck in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Thurmont man is dead after he collided with a cement truck in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MDSP). At about 6:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick for a report of a two-vehicle crash, a report said.
WJLA
Prince George's County student arrested for bringing loaded gun on school property: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County student was arrested Tuesday for possession of a handgun on school property, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The student is enrolled at Central High School in Capitol Heights, police said. Shortly after 10 a.m., the...
WJLA
LIST | Dec. 9-11: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Need something to do this weekend in the DMV? Here are some events to look out for!. African-American History Tour -- US Navy Memorial Plaza 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 7th Annual Fundraiser & Awards Celebration -- True Reformer Building 1200 U St NW, Washington,...
WJLA
Kids turn hateful graffiti at Loudoun County shopping center into messages of love, hope
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism in South Riding that the Sheriff’s Office says involves hateful, racist rhetoric. The busy South Riding shopping center was vandalized with graffiti on Friday. The graffiti included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic...
WJLA
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
WJLA
MCPS explains why it failed to properly report school shooting and stabbings
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — Janiz Zink Sartucci, who represents the Parents' Coalition of Montgomery County, Maryland, wanted to know more about how Montgomery County Public Schools handles the reporting of serious incidents. Sartucci showed 7News documents from the Maryland Center for School Safety. She obtained them after filing a...
