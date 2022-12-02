Read full article on original website
themarketperiodical.com
XLM token price analysis: XLM token price has fallen off the cliff.
The XLM token price is trading below the long-term demand zone on a daily time frame. The XLM token price broke the descending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of XLM/USDT is trading at the price level of 0.08787 with a decrease of -2.45% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge retrieves its momentum with 20 EMA support.
Dogecoin is now looking to retest the highs of $0.12700. The bears are trapped now because of the short covering in the price. Doge recovered 46% in the last 7 trading sessions regaining momentum. The higher high and lows formation makes the bulls boost their muscles back. Doge trades in the rising channel, and the price trades above the significant moving averages.
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
Benzinga
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply
A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
invezz.com
FTSE 100 forecast for December 2022
The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped by 13.5% from its lowest level this year. There are concerns that the UK economy is in a deep recession. The FTSE 100 index has recovered modestly in the past few weeks as hopes of central banks’ pivot increased. It rallied to a high of £7,633, which was the highest level since June. This recovery has turned the Footsie positive for the year, meaning they have outperformed their American counterparts like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices.
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin flashes another bottom signal as aSOPR hits lowest since 2018
The Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR), a metric that indicates whether holders are selling at a profit or loss, recorded a downward trajectory below the 1-level, which suggests investors are selling their positions at massive losses. According to CryptoSlate analysis, the aSOPR provided by Glassnode usually signals the transition...
Benzinga
Aurora Cannabis Repurchases $76.1M Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$102.5 million ($76.1 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$99.4 million ($73.8 million) in cash. Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora will have approximately CA$148 million ($110 million) of notes outstanding.
thecoinrise.com
FTX US Subsidiary LedgerX Has Potential Buyers
FTX’s digital currency futures and clearing house LedgerX is for sale and several cryptocurrency companies, including Blockchain.com, Gemini, Bitpanda, and Kalshi, have expressed interest in purchasing the business. The persons told Bloomberg that there could be more than half a dozen more potential purchasers for the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange,...
Tradeweb Announces $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program. The company is authorized to repurchase up to $300 million in shares of its Class A common stock, either in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, through accelerated share repurchases or through the use of trading plans, each in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The manner, timing and amount of any purchase will be based on an evaluation of market conditions, stock price and other factors. The program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of Class A common stock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005222/en/ Tradeweb CFO Sara Furber (Photo: Business Wire)
thecoinrise.com
Alameda Shielded FTX From $1 Billion Loss In 2021
In early 2021, FTX was in danger of losing $1 billion on trades, but the exchange was saved by its sibling platform, Alameda Research. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has previously stated that the company and Alameda were separate entities, thus this development is very interesting. To further add the fuel, Nansen has given more blockchain data that points to Alameda’s role as FTX’s lender of last choice in times of extreme financial stress.
via.news
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
thecoinrise.com
Zipmex to sell 90% of its equity to V Ventures for $100M
After declaring bankruptcy, the South Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is selling 90% of its equity to an existing investor at the company for about $100 million. There are still a lot of loose ends to tie up before the agreement can be confirmed. TheBlock, citing a source and several documents,...
BBC
Cost of living: New average mortgage rates fall below 6%
New average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages now have an interest rate of less than 6% for the first time for two months, data shows. Financial information service Moneyfacts said the typical two-year deal on the market now had a rate of 5.99%, and was likely to fall further. Mortgage...
