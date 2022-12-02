Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Woman stabbed near motel in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso police are responding to a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. Police officials said 30-year-old woman was stabbed on the 8600 block of Dyer just across the street from Colonia Motor Hotel. Police received reports in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. We...
KFOX 14
Fort Bliss soldier to be awarded for pulling driver out of burning car following crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hero who rescued a driver from a burning vehicle Saturday will be recognized by the El Paso Police Department for his actions. Alex Mayorga, Fort Bliss soldier, will receive EPPD’s Life-Saving Award, stated police. The 21-year-old was driving on Interstate 10 east...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
KFOX 14
TxDOT provides tips, guidance on baby car seat safety during winter months
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the temperatures get colder, the heavier of a jacket children will need. But one place they shouldn’t keep that heavy coat on, is in their car seat. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso explained the dangers of having your...
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
KFOX 14
El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
KFOX 14
WinterFest brings over 25k people to San Jacinto Plaza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — WinterFest is an El Paso tradition that has been running for over 30 years. WinterFest began on November 18 and ends on January 1. The weekend of Dec 3 brought over 25,000 people to the Plaza, according to the WinterFest Coordinator, Diana Cepeda. "The...
KFOX 14
Sentry Insurance opening office in El Paso; expected to bring job opportunities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sentry Insurance will be opening a new office in El Paso and is it expected to create more job opportunities, The Borderplex Alliance announced Tuesday. The office is set to open in early 2023 and will provide support for both personal and commercial lines...
KFOX 14
City looks to build new dog park in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is considering building a new dog park in central El Paso. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Tom Lea Lower Park at 1203 Schuster Ave. A design rendering of the park shows fenced-in areas for small...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department search for two men who fired weapons inside west side bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso needs your help searching for two men who opened fire inside a west side bar at the Cincinnati Entertainment District. According to the El Paso Police Department two men were kicked out of College Dropout Bar located on 207...
KFOX 14
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott Friday and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. KFOX14 has covered Rosales since she first announced...
KFOX 14
Rescue Mission of El Paso overcapacity, urges city to grant permission for vacant building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants continued to spend the night out on the streets as federal agents provisionally released them. Many migrants tried their luck getting into a local shelters but they're over capacity. Migrants made makeshift tents with cardboards and bundled up with blankets and clothes that...
KFOX 14
NMSU hiring 3rd party to investigate events surrounding deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced on Tuesday that it will contract an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. This announcement came after new details surfaced about their basketball coaches holding onto the...
KFOX 14
El Paso County ending lease at migrant center to move to bigger building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to end the lease agreement for the Migrant Support Services Center located near the airport. The Migrant Support Services Center was used to connect sponsored migrants to their families across the country.
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
KFOX 14
51-year-old man dies after getting shot at Desert Lodge Motel in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said a 51-year-old man died after a shooting at the Desert Lodge Motel in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at the motel located at 1900 W. Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old man suffering...
KFOX 14
Participating El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A's offer free nugget entrée
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces area are offering guests a free nugget entrée beginning on Monday. In order to get the free 5-count nuggets entrée you have to download the Chick-fil-A app. The offer is valid from...
KFOX 14
El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
KFOX 14
Photographer in El Paso hopes to bring water source to Uganda community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photographer in El Paso is using her talent to capture a need in a community in east Africa. Prints up at Joe Vinny & Bronsons cafe in central El Paso brought an interactive experience for folks to learn about a need of clean water in Uganda.
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting at Las Cruces motel
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The incident happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on the 1900 block of Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Officials said they got a call that a man had been shot. Police officials...
